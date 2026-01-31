Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (31.01.2026): DEAR 50 Jackal Saturday Weekly Lottery 6 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Punjab State Lottery Result SATURDAY: An official lottery program run by the Punjab govt is called the Punjab State Lottery. Punjab State Lottery draws are declared around 6 PM.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 06:15 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Source : Punjab State Lottery Official Website

Background

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD has conducted the much-awaited DEAR 50 Jackal Saturday Weekly Lottery today, January 31, 2026. Thousands of participants across Punjab and other states have been eagerly waiting for the results, which are scheduled to be officially released after the draw.

The Punjab State Dear 50 Jackal Saturday Weekly Lottery draw takes place every Saturday, and today’s draw is being held in the evening. Once the process is completed, the winning ticket numbers along with prize details will be made available on the official website of Punjab State Lotteries.

The Punjab State Lottery operates under:

  • The Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998
  • The Punjab State Lottery Rules, framed by the state government

These regulations ensure government supervision, fixed draw schedules, transparent prize distribution and protection of participants from fraudulent practices. Only the state government or its authorised distributors are permitted to conduct official lottery draws.

With growing public participation, Punjab expanded its lottery portfolio by introducing weekly lotteries, monthly lotteries and festival bumper lotteries. These schemes gained popularity due to affordable ticket prices, clearly defined prize structures and steadily increasing jackpot values.

NOTE: These bumper draws made Punjab Lottery one of the most recognized state lotteries in India.

A defining phase in the evolution of the Punjab State Lottery was the introduction of Bumper Lotteries, especially during major festivals such as Diwali, Lohri, Baisakhi and New Year. These bumper draws offered jackpot prizes ranging from ₹1 crore to over ₹10 crore, attracting widespread participation and significant media coverage, making Punjab Lottery one of the most recognised state lotteries in India.

Punjab is among the 13 Indian states permitted to conduct government-run lotteries under the 1998 Act. The lottery system functions as a revenue-generating initiative for the state government and is managed by the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries, headquartered in Sector 33A, Chandigarh. The department conducts only traditional paper-based lotteries and does not offer online lottery schemes.

For Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD SATURDAY LIVE result updates, readers are advised to refresh the page and scroll below for the complete and verified winners list.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

18:15 PM (IST)  •  31 Jan 2026

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Saturday: How To Select Lucky Numbers

There are no guaranteed lucky numbers in any state lottery, including Punjab Lottery—results are completely random. Still, many players follow common patterns and beliefs. Here are some popular lucky-number ideas players often use:

Commonly Chosen Lucky Numbers

Single digits: 1, 3, 5, 7, 9

Repeating numbers: 11, 22, 33, 44

Ending digits: 0, 5, 8

Series preference: A, B, or D series (very common among players)

18:10 PM (IST)  •  31 Jan 2026

Punjab Lohri Makar Sankranti 2026: Official Lottery Scheme Name

As per an official notification released by the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries, the lottery scheme has been formally named "Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper 2026." Tickets for this bumper draw are currently available for sale across Punjab and in other states where lottery operations are legally permitted.

