HomeStatesPunjabPunjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (25.01.2026): DEAR 50 RANGER SUNDAY Weekly 6PM Lucky Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Punjab State Lottery Result SUNDAY: An official lottery program run by the Punjab govt is called the Punjab State Lottery. Punjab State Lottery draws are declared around 6 PM.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 06:24 PM (IST)

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (25.01.2026)
Source : Pinterest/RaiseYourselfToday

Background

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD SUNDAY (January 25, 2026) LIVE: The Punjab State Sambad Lottery continues to draw nationwide attention as players track official results and updates from one of India’s government-regulated lottery systems. The Punjab State Lottery was introduced as part of a broader national initiative to regulate lottery operations and eliminate fraud, ensuring transparency and public trust.

Before regulation, lottery activities in India were largely run by private entities, often leading to irregularities and lack of accountability. To address this, the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998 was enacted by the Government of India, granting state governments the legal authority to conduct lotteries under strict guidelines. Following this framework, Punjab established its own state-controlled lottery system.

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (25.01.2026): DEAR 50 RANGER SUNDAY Weekly 6PM Lucky Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

The Punjab State Lottery operates under:

  • The Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998
  • The Punjab State Lottery Rules, framed by the state government

These regulations ensure government supervision, fixed draw schedules, transparent prize distribution and protection of participants from fraudulent practices. Only the state government or its authorised distributors are permitted to conduct official lottery draws.

With growing public participation, Punjab expanded its lottery portfolio by introducing weekly lotteries, monthly lotteries and festival bumper lotteries. These schemes gained popularity due to affordable ticket prices, clearly defined prize structures and steadily increasing jackpot values.

NOTE: These bumper draws made Punjab Lottery one of the most recognized state lotteries in India.

A defining phase in the evolution of the Punjab State Lottery was the introduction of Bumper Lotteries, especially during major festivals such as Diwali, Lohri, Baisakhi and New Year. These bumper draws offered jackpot prizes ranging from ₹1 crore to over ₹10 crore, attracting widespread participation and significant media coverage, making Punjab Lottery one of the most recognised state lotteries in India.

Punjab is among the 13 Indian states permitted to conduct government-run lotteries under the 1998 Act. The lottery system functions as a revenue-generating initiative for the state government and is managed by the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries, headquartered in Sector 33A, Chandigarh. The department conducts only traditional paper-based lotteries and does not offer online lottery schemes.

For Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD SUNDAY LIVE result updates, readers are advised to refresh the page and scroll below for the complete and verified winners list.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

Breaking News: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unfurls flag and inspects contingents at Chhatrasal Stadium
