Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesPunjabPunjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (19.01.2026): DEAR 50 BEAST MONDAY Weekly 6PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (25 LAKH) - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (19.01.2026): DEAR 50 BEAST MONDAY Weekly 6PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (25 LAKH) - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

Punjab State 50 Beast Lottery Monday Weekly Result (Jan 19, 2026): An official lottery program run by the Punjab govt is called the Punjab State Lottery. Lottery draws will be declared around 6 PM.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 06:06 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Live Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today Out (Jan 19, 2026): DEAR 50 BEAST MONDAY Weekly 6PM Lucky Draw DECLARED 1st Prize 25 LAKH Check Full Winners List Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (19.01.2026): DEAR 50 BEAST MONDAY Weekly 6PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (25 LAKH) - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details
Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today Out (Jan 19, 2026): DEAR 50 BEAST MONDAY Weekly 6PM Lucky Draw DECLARED 1st Prize 25 LAKH
Source : Punjab State Lottery Official Website

Background

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Monday (January 19, 2026) LIVE: The Punjab government launched the Punjab State Lottery as part of a larger national effort to control lottery operations in India. Lotteries were frequently operated privately prior to regulation, which resulted in fraud and a lack of transparency.

The Indian government passed the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998 in order to address this. This law gave state governments the authority to legally hold lotteries under stringent guidelines. Using this model, Punjab established a lottery system under state control.

Punjab State Lottery operates under:

Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998 (Central Law)

Punjab State Lottery Rules, framed by the state government

These laws ensure:

Government supervision

Fixed draw schedules

Transparent prize distribution

Protection of participants from fraud

NOTE: Only the state government or its authorized distributors are allowed to conduct draws.

As public participation increased, Punjab expanded its lottery offerings:

Introduction of Multiple Schemes

Punjab launched:

Weekly lotteries

Monthly lotteries

Festival Bumper lotteries

These attracted players due to:

Affordable ticket prices

Transparent prize structures

Increasing jackpot amounts

Bumper Lottery Era

A major milestone in Punjab State Lottery history was the introduction of Bumper Lotteries, especially during festivals such as:

Diwali

Lohri

Baisakhi

New Year

Key Features:

Jackpot prizes reaching ₹1 crore to ₹10+ crore

Nationwide ticket sales (where permitted)

Massive public attention and media coverage

NOTE: These bumper draws made Punjab Lottery one of the most recognized state lotteries in India.

The Punjab State Lottery is one of 13 Indian states where government-run lotteries are allowed by the central Lotteries Regulation Act of 1998. The primary goal is to generate income for the state government. The lottery department, a division of the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries, is responsible for managing schemes, draws, and prize distributions. The Punjab government only conducts traditional, paper lotteries; it does not provide online lottery programs. The Punjab State Lotteries' Directorate is located in Chandigarh's Sector 33A. For real-time results updates, stay tuned and follow ABP LIVE below. To see the complete list of winners, refresh the page and scroll down.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

18:06 PM (IST)  •  19 Jan 2026

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Monday: How To Select Lucky Numbers

There are no guaranteed lucky numbers in any state lottery, including Punjab Lottery—results are completely random. Still, many players follow common patterns and beliefs. Here are some popular lucky-number ideas players often use:

Commonly Chosen Lucky Numbers

Single digits: 1, 3, 5, 7, 9

Repeating numbers: 11, 22, 33, 44

Ending digits: 0, 5, 8

Series preference: A, B, or D series (very common among players)

18:02 PM (IST)  •  19 Jan 2026

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Monday: Daily / Weekly Lottery Draw Timings

Here are the typical draw timings for Punjab State Lottery, including weekly and monthly schemes (official schedules may vary by scheme and year):

Daily / Weekly Lottery Draw Timings

Most weekly Punjab Lottery draws (like Dear 10, Dear 50, etc.) are conducted at:
6:00 PM — Every day of the week for weekly lotteries (e.g., Dear 50 Buster Wednesday)

Dear 10 Weekly Lottery (₹10 tickets) is also drawn at
6:00 PM daily — including Wednesday

Monthly & Special Draw Timings

Monthly lotteries such as Dear 200, Dear 500, etc., usually have draws at:
6:00 PM (most monthly draws)

Some special or larger bumper lotteries may also be scheduled around:
6:00 PM on their designated draw date

Official Government Rule on Timing

According to the Punjab State Lottery Rules, the Director of Lotteries fixes draw times within
6:00 AM to 9:00 PM, and these timings are normally not changed unless necessary.

Typical Timetable Summary (General)

Lottery Type Typical Draw Time
Weekly (Dear 10, Dear 50, etc.) 6:00 PM daily 
Monthly lotteries (Dear 200, Dear 500, etc.) 6:00 PM (on scheduled monthly date) 
Bumper or special draws 6:00 PM or as advertised

 

 

 

 

Important Notes

Official draw times can vary slightly based on the scheme and year — always check your ticket slip for exact timings.
Results are usually published shortly after the draw time on trusted result sources or via authorized agents.

Load More
Tags :
Lottery Sambad Punjab Lottery Monday Punjab State Lottery Monday Punjab Lottery Result Monday Punjab Lottery Monday Result Punjab Lottery Monday Live Punjab Lottery Dear Monday Punjab Lottery Weekly Monday Punjab Lottery Monday Timing Punjab Lottery Monday Result Today Punjab Lottery Official Result Monday Punjab Lottery Bumper Monday Punjab Lottery Sambad Monday Punjab Lottery PDF Result Monday Punjab Lottery Winning Number Monday DEAR 50 BEAST MONDAY Weekly 6PM Punjab Lottery Today Monday
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
PM Modi’s Rare Gesture: Airport Pickup & Hugs For UAE President Al Nahyan
PM Modi’s Rare Gesture: Airport Pickup & Hugs For UAE President Al Nahyan
News
'Don't Encourage Terrorism In Our Neighbourhood': S Jaishankar Warns Poland Of Zero Tolerance
'Don't Encourage Terrorism In Our Neighbourhood': EAM Warns Poland Of Zero Tolerance
Cities
Delivery Agent Tied Rope Around Waist To Save Noida Techie After Responders 'Refused' Help
Delivery Agent Tied Rope Around Waist To Save Noida Techie After Responders 'Refused' Help
India
SC Relief On Bengal SIR: 10 Days For Over 1 Crore Excluded Voters To Submit Documents
SC Relief On Bengal SIR: 10 Days For Over 1 Crore Excluded Voters To Submit Documents
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Software Engineer Yuvraj Dies in Water-Filled Pit, Systemic Negligence Questioned
Breaking News: Aparna Yadav-Husband Divorce Row Sparks Controversy in BJP
Rajasthan News: Hijab Row Erupts at Kota Centre, Student Alleges Entry Denied
Bihar News: Patna NEET Student Death Triggers Political Storm, Medical Report Raises Questions on Administration
Breaking News: Search Operation Resumes in Kishtwar, 8 Soldiers Injured in Previous Encounter with Militants
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget