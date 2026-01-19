Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (19.01.2026): DEAR 50 BEAST MONDAY Weekly 6PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (25 LAKH) - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details
Punjab State 50 Beast Lottery Monday Weekly Result (Jan 19, 2026): An official lottery program run by the Punjab govt is called the Punjab State Lottery. Lottery draws will be declared around 6 PM.
Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Monday (January 19, 2026) LIVE: The Punjab government launched the Punjab State Lottery as part of a larger national effort to control lottery operations in India. Lotteries were frequently operated privately prior to regulation, which resulted in fraud and a lack of transparency.
The Indian government passed the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998 in order to address this. This law gave state governments the authority to legally hold lotteries under stringent guidelines. Using this model, Punjab established a lottery system under state control.
Punjab State Lottery operates under:
Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998 (Central Law)
Punjab State Lottery Rules, framed by the state government
These laws ensure:
Government supervision
Fixed draw schedules
Transparent prize distribution
Protection of participants from fraud
NOTE: Only the state government or its authorized distributors are allowed to conduct draws.
As public participation increased, Punjab expanded its lottery offerings:
Introduction of Multiple Schemes
Punjab launched:
Weekly lotteries
Monthly lotteries
Festival Bumper lotteries
These attracted players due to:
Affordable ticket prices
Transparent prize structures
Increasing jackpot amounts
Bumper Lottery Era
A major milestone in Punjab State Lottery history was the introduction of Bumper Lotteries, especially during festivals such as:
Diwali
Lohri
Baisakhi
New Year
Key Features:
Jackpot prizes reaching ₹1 crore to ₹10+ crore
Nationwide ticket sales (where permitted)
Massive public attention and media coverage
NOTE: These bumper draws made Punjab Lottery one of the most recognized state lotteries in India.
The Punjab State Lottery is one of 13 Indian states where government-run lotteries are allowed by the central Lotteries Regulation Act of 1998. The primary goal is to generate income for the state government. The lottery department, a division of the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries, is responsible for managing schemes, draws, and prize distributions. The Punjab government only conducts traditional, paper lotteries; it does not provide online lottery programs. The Punjab State Lotteries' Directorate is located in Chandigarh's Sector 33A. For real-time results updates, stay tuned and follow ABP LIVE below. To see the complete list of winners, refresh the page and scroll down.
(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)
Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Monday: How To Select Lucky Numbers
There are no guaranteed lucky numbers in any state lottery, including Punjab Lottery—results are completely random. Still, many players follow common patterns and beliefs. Here are some popular lucky-number ideas players often use:
Commonly Chosen Lucky Numbers
Single digits: 1, 3, 5, 7, 9
Repeating numbers: 11, 22, 33, 44
Ending digits: 0, 5, 8
Series preference: A, B, or D series (very common among players)
Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Monday: Daily / Weekly Lottery Draw Timings
Here are the typical draw timings for Punjab State Lottery, including weekly and monthly schemes (official schedules may vary by scheme and year):
Daily / Weekly Lottery Draw Timings
Most weekly Punjab Lottery draws (like Dear 10, Dear 50, etc.) are conducted at:
6:00 PM — Every day of the week for weekly lotteries (e.g., Dear 50 Buster Wednesday)
Dear 10 Weekly Lottery (₹10 tickets) is also drawn at
6:00 PM daily — including Wednesday
Monthly & Special Draw Timings
Monthly lotteries such as Dear 200, Dear 500, etc., usually have draws at:
6:00 PM (most monthly draws)
Some special or larger bumper lotteries may also be scheduled around:
6:00 PM on their designated draw date
Official Government Rule on Timing
According to the Punjab State Lottery Rules, the Director of Lotteries fixes draw times within
6:00 AM to 9:00 PM, and these timings are normally not changed unless necessary.
Typical Timetable Summary (General)
|Lottery Type
|Typical Draw Time
|Weekly (Dear 10, Dear 50, etc.)
|6:00 PM daily
|Monthly lotteries (Dear 200, Dear 500, etc.)
|6:00 PM (on scheduled monthly date)
|Bumper or special draws
|6:00 PM or as advertised
Important Notes
Official draw times can vary slightly based on the scheme and year — always check your ticket slip for exact timings.
Results are usually published shortly after the draw time on trusted result sources or via authorized agents.