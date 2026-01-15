Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesPunjabPunjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (15.01.2026): DEAR 50 CHIEF THURSDAY Weekly 6PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED SOON - 1st Prize 25 LAKH

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (15.01.2026): DEAR 50 CHIEF THURSDAY Weekly 6PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED SOON - 1st Prize 25 LAKH

Punjab State Lottery Result Thursday (January 15, 2026): An official lottery program run by the Punjab govt is called the Punjab State Lottery. Punjab State Lottery draws are declared around 6 PM.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 05:37 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Live Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today Out (Jan 15 2026): DEAR 50 CHIEF THURSDAY 6PM Lucky Draw DECLARED 1st Prize 25 LAKH Check Full Winners List Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (15.01.2026): DEAR 50 CHIEF THURSDAY Weekly 6PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED SOON - 1st Prize 25 LAKH
PUNJAB LOTTERY SAMBAD THURSDAY: DEAR 50 CHIEF DRAW DECLARED -CHECK WINNERS
Source : Punjab State Lottery Official Website

Background

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Monday (January 15, 2026) LIVE: The Punjab government launched the Punjab State Lottery as part of a larger national effort to control lottery operations in India. Lotteries were frequently operated privately prior to regulation, which resulted in fraud and a lack of transparency.

The Indian government passed the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998 in order to address this. This law gave state governments the authority to legally hold lotteries under stringent guidelines. Using this model, Punjab established a lottery system under state control.

Punjab State Lottery operates under:

Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998 (Central Law)

Punjab State Lottery Rules, framed by the state government

These laws ensure:

Government supervision

Fixed draw schedules

Transparent prize distribution

Protection of participants from fraud

NOTE: Only the state government or its authorized distributors are allowed to conduct draws.

As public participation increased, Punjab expanded its lottery offerings:

Introduction of Multiple Schemes

Punjab launched:

Weekly lotteries

Monthly lotteries

Festival Bumper lotteries

These attracted players due to:

Affordable ticket prices

Transparent prize structures

Increasing jackpot amounts

Bumper Lottery Era

A major milestone in Punjab State Lottery history was the introduction of Bumper Lotteries, especially during festivals such as:

Diwali

Lohri

Baisakhi

New Year

Key Features:

Jackpot prizes reaching ₹1 crore to ₹10+ crore

Nationwide ticket sales (where permitted)

Massive public attention and media coverage

NOTE: These bumper draws made Punjab Lottery one of the most recognized state lotteries in India.

The Punjab State Lottery is one of 13 Indian states where government-run lotteries are allowed by the central Lotteries Regulation Act of 1998. The primary goal is to generate income for the state government. The lottery department, a division of the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries, is responsible for managing schemes, draws, and prize distributions. The Punjab government only conducts traditional, paper lotteries; it does not provide online lottery programs. The Punjab State Lotteries' Directorate is located in Chandigarh's Sector 33A. For real-time results updates, stay tuned and follow ABP LIVE below. To see the complete list of winners, refresh the page and scroll down.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

17:37 PM (IST)  •  15 Jan 2026

Punjab Lottery Sambad Thursday: How To Buy Tickets Offline?

Buy Through Authorized Distributors (Offline)

Punjab Lottery tickets are mainly sold offline

Distributors receive tickets directly from the government-approved lottery department

Retail sellers buy from these distributors and sell to the public

Note: This ensures ticket authenticity and prize eligibility

17:35 PM (IST)  •  15 Jan 2026

Punjab Lottery Sambad Thursday: How To Buy Tickets?

Buying Punjab State Lottery tickets is simple, but it’s important to follow the official and legal process to avoid scams.

Buy from Authorized Retailers

Purchase tickets only from government-authorized lottery sellers

These are usually small shops, kiosks, or licensed agents

Each ticket must have:

State name (Punjab)

Draw name & date

Ticket number

Official logo and barcode

Load More
Tags :
Lottery Sambad Punjab Lottery Thursday Punjab State Lottery Thursday Punjab Lottery Result Thursday Punjab Lottery Today Thursday Punjab Lottery Thursday Result Punjab Lottery Thursday Live Punjab Lottery Dear Thursday Punjab Lottery Weekly Thursday Punjab Lottery Thursday Timing Punjab Lottery Thursday Result Today Punjab Lottery Official Result Thursday Punjab Lottery Bumper Thursday Punjab Lottery Sambad Thursday Punjab Lottery PDF Result Thursday Punjab Lottery Winning Number Thursday DEAR 50 CHIEF THURSDAY Weekly 6PM
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
J&K Students Stuck In Iran: Govt Sets Up Helpdesk, Helpline Numbers Issued
J&K Students Stuck In Iran: Govt Sets Up Helpdesk, Helpline Numbers Issued
India
Air India Plane Turns Back After Iran Airspace Closure, Suffers Engine Damage In Delhi
Air India Plane Turns Back After Iran Airspace Closure, Suffers Engine Damage In Delhi
India
‘This Is Mobocracy’: Supreme Court Flags Serious Concern During Mamata Banerjee Vs ED Probe Case
‘This Is Mobocracy’: Supreme Court Flags Serious Concern During Mamata Banerjee Vs ED Probe Case
Cities
BMC Polls: Videos Show 'Indelible' Ink Easily Getting Wiped Off After Casting Votes, EC Responds
Videos Show 'Indelible' Ink Easily Getting Wiped Off After Casting Votes, EC Responds
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Deadly Chinese Manja Claims Lives Across India; Multiple Injuries Reported
West Bengal: ED Claims Mamata Hindering Coal Scam Probe; Supreme Court Hearing Underway
West Bengal: ED Accuses West Bengal Govt of Obstructing Probe, Seeks Supreme Court Intervention
Supreme Court Hears ED Plea, Allegations of Obstruction Against Bengal Govt in Coal Scam Probe
Maharastra Polls: Devendra Fadnavis Casts Vote in BMC Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget