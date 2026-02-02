Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesPunjabLIVE | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (02.02.2026): DEAR 50 BEAST MONDAY Weekly 6PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (25 LAKH) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

LIVE | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (02.02.2026): DEAR 50 BEAST MONDAY Weekly 6PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (25 LAKH) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

Punjab Lottery Sambad (February 2, 2026): Punjab State Lottery Monday results are officially declared by Punjab State Lottery Department at 6PM. Refresh page and follow ABP LIVE to get latest Update.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 05:36 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Live Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today Out (Feb 2, 2026): DEAR 50 BEAST MONDAY Weekly 6PM Lucky Draw DECLARED 1st Prize 25 LAKH Check Full Winners List LIVE | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (02.02.2026): DEAR 50 BEAST MONDAY Weekly 6PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (25 LAKH) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details
Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today Out (Feb 2, 2026): DEAR 50 BEAST MONDAY Weekly 6PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Winners
Source : Punjab State Lottery Official Website

Background

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Dear 50 BEAST Monday (February 2, 2026) LIVE: The Punjab government launched the Punjab State Lottery as part of a larger national effort to control lottery operations in India. Lotteries were frequently operated privately prior to regulation, which resulted in fraud and a lack of transparency.

SUNDAY – Dear 50 BEAST Lottery

Here are the key details most players look for:

Draw Day & Time

Day: Monday

Draw Time: 6:00 PM

Organizer: Nagaland State Lottery

Result Platform: Lottery Sambad / official state lottery sources

Ticket Details

Ticket Name: Dear 50 BEAST

Ticket Price: ₹50

Series: Alphanumeric (example: BEAST-12345)

Prize Structure (Typical)

🥇 1st Prize: ₹1 Crore

🥈 2nd Prize: ₹9,000–₹10,000 (multiple winners)

🥉 3rd Prize & Consolation: Lower-tier prizes for matching digits

(NOTE: Exact prize breakup is printed on the ticket – always verify there.)

How to Check Result

Match series + number exactly

Results are published shortly after 6 PM

Always cross-check with official PDF/result notice

Important Tips

Buy tickets only from authorized sellers

Keep your ticket safe until prizes are claimed

Prizes above ₹10,000 require ID & PAN

The Indian government passed the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998 in order to address this. This law gave state governments the authority to legally hold lotteries under stringent guidelines. Using this model, Punjab established a lottery system under state control.

Punjab State Lottery operates under:

Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998 (Central Law)

Punjab State Lottery Rules, framed by the state government

These laws ensure:

Government supervision

Fixed draw schedules

Transparent prize distribution

Protection of participants from fraud

NOTE: Only the state government or its authorized distributors are allowed to conduct draws.

As public participation increased, Punjab expanded its lottery offerings:

Introduction of Multiple Schemes

Punjab launched:

Weekly lotteries

Monthly lotteries

Festival Bumper lotteries

These attracted players due to:

Affordable ticket prices

Transparent prize structures

Increasing jackpot amounts

Bumper Lottery Era

A major milestone in Punjab State Lottery history was the introduction of Bumper Lotteries, especially during festivals such as:

Diwali

Lohri

Baisakhi

New Year

Key Features:

Jackpot prizes reaching ₹1 crore to ₹10+ crore

Nationwide ticket sales (where permitted)

Massive public attention and media coverage

NOTE: These bumper draws made Punjab Lottery one of the most recognized state lotteries in India.

The Punjab State Lottery is one of 13 Indian states where government-run lotteries are allowed by the central Lotteries Regulation Act of 1998. The primary goal is to generate income for the state government. The lottery department, a division of the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries, is responsible for managing schemes, draws, and prize distributions. The Punjab government only conducts traditional, paper lotteries; it does not provide online lottery programs. The Punjab State Lotteries' Directorate is located in Chandigarh's Sector 33A. For real-time results updates, stay tuned and follow ABP LIVE below. To see the complete list of winners, refresh the page and scroll down.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

17:36 PM (IST)  •  02 Feb 2026

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Monday: Check Ticket Price

Ticket prices usually range from ₹5 to ₹100, depending on the draw

Bumper lotteries may cost more

17:34 PM (IST)  •  02 Feb 2026

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Monday: How To Verify Ticket Before Buying

Before paying, check:

Correct draw name (e.g., Dear / Weekly / Bumper)

Correct draw day (Friday, etc.)

Draw timing printed on the ticket

No overwriting or damage

Load More
Tags :
Punjab Lottery Monday Result Punjab Lottery Sambad Punjab State Lottery Punjab Lottery Result Punjab State Lottery Result Today Punjab Lottery Live Result Punjab Lottery Today 6 PM Punjab Lottery Winning Number Dear 50 Lottery Punjab Punjab State Lottery Draw Punjab State Lottery Dear 50 Beast Dear 50 Beast Lottery Dear 50 Beast Result Today Dear 50 Beast Monday Draw
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘Chinese Tanks In Doklam’: Rahul Gandhi Remark Sparks Lok Sabha Uproar, Session Adjourned
‘Chinese Tanks In Doklam’: Rahul Gandhi Remark Sparks Lok Sabha Uproar, Session Adjourned
News
Supreme Court Grants Bail To SAD Leader Bikram Majithia In Assets Case, Calls It 'Political Vendetta'
Supreme Court Grants Bail To SAD Leader Bikram Majithia In Assets Case, Calls It 'Political Vendetta'
Cricket
No Feb 15 Match vs India - But Will Pakistan Face India In Semis If They Qualify?
No Feb 15 Match vs India - But Will Pakistan Face India In Semis If They Qualify?
India
‘Balance Of Power Is Changing’: Sitharaman Flags India’s GDP Role Using Elon Musk Post
‘Balance Of Power Is Changing’: Sitharaman Flags India’s GDP Role Using Elon Musk Post
Advertisement

Videos

Patna Board Exam Chaos: Student Barred Over Admit Card Mismatch, Massive Protest Erupts
BIG POLITICAL ROW: Parliament Erupts Over Unpublished Memoir Reference
PARLIAMENT CLASH: Congress Defends Patriotism, Quotes Ex-Army Chief on Doklam
Patna Update: Tejashwi Yadav Questions CBI Probe in Patna NEET Student Death Case
Breaking News: Budget focuses on duties, development and disciplined growth, says CM Yogi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative | Union Budget 2026: So Much For 'Acting East'
Opinion
Embed widget