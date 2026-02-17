Kejriwal, Mann Double Down On 'Yudh Nashean Virudh' As Punjab Rallies Behind Anti-Drug Push

For the first time in Punjab’s history, a government is going after drug smugglers instead of shielding them, Arvind Kejriwal said, citing the seizure of over 2,000 kilograms of narcotics and the arrest of major traffickers.

At the Village Defence Committee (VDC) oath ceremony in Moga, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann delivered an unambiguous message: Punjab’s battle against drugs has entered a decisive phase, and there will be no turning back.

Framing the campaign 'Yudh Nashean Virudh' as both a law enforcement mission and a moral responsibility, the two leaders accused previous regimes, Shiromani Akali Dal, BJP and Congress, of allowing narcotics to take root across the state. In contrast, they asserted, the AAP government is dismantling the networks that once operated with impunity.

Kejriwal said the scale of action in the past year reflects a shift in political will. According to him, more than 2,000 kilograms of drugs have been seized, prominent traffickers jailed, and properties linked to the trade demolished. "For the first time," he told the gathering, "those who once inspired fear are themselves behind bars."

From Fear To Participation: Rebuilding Public Trust

When the anti-drug campaign began on March 1 last year under Chief Minister Mann’s leadership, Kejriwal acknowledged that skepticism ran deep. Years of unfulfilled promises had left people wary. Few were willing to share information, fearing intimidation or harm to their families.

But the mood, he claimed, has changed.

As police crackdowns intensified and high-profile arrests made headlines, public confidence grew. The large turnout at the Moga ceremony, Kejriwal said, signaled that fear is slowly giving way to participation. "People are coming forward. They believe this government will not bow to anyone," he noted.

Village Defence Committees: A Grassroots Shield

Central to the next phase of the campaign is the formation of Village Defence Committees across Punjab. Each village and ward now has a VDC composed of respected community members, retired teachers, Army veterans, youth leaders, sarpanches and others.

Their mandate is clear and two-fold: identify and report drug peddlers, and help those battling addiction access treatment.

To address safety concerns, the government has introduced a mobile application installed on the phones of VDC members. Kejriwal assured that any information submitted remains confidential, with identities protected. He emphasized that reports reach directly to the Chief Minister’s Office for action.

"The responsibility now lies with the villages," Kejriwal said, urging communities to expand participation beyond the initial committee members. "If the entire village stands united, no one will dare to sell drugs."

He also warned that police officers found colluding with traffickers would face strict action, while those performing well would be rewarded.

Enforcement Meets Rehabilitation

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann echoed the call for collective responsibility, reiterating that ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ goes beyond arrests and demolitions. The campaign, he said, combines enforcement with prevention and rehabilitation.

Sports grounds are being developed in villages to engage youth in cricket, volleyball and football. Equipment will be provided, and efforts are underway to connect recovering addicts to employment opportunities. Mann and Kejriwal both highlighted that over 60,000 government jobs have been provided without bribes or recommendations, positioning employment as a critical shield against relapse.

The objective, they stressed, is not only to punish perpetrators but to restore hope.

Healthcare, Welfare And Wider Governance

Mann also used the occasion to spotlight the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, describing it as a first-of-its-kind initiative offering cashless medical treatment up to ₹10 lakh for every resident family in Punjab. He said the scheme covers government employees, pensioners and all citizens, reducing out-of-pocket healthcare expenses.

Warning against misinformation, the Chief Minister accused "anti-Punjab forces" of spreading falsehoods to discourage people from benefiting from the program. He urged residents to remain vigilant against what he described as attempts to derail the state’s progress.

Beyond healthcare, Mann cited improvements in irrigation access, free electricity for 90% of households, daytime power supply for farmers, and a zero-tolerance stance against drug networks.

Political Undertones And A Call To Action

The speeches carried unmistakable political undertones. Kejriwal urged people to remember which parties, in his view, had presided over Punjab’s descent into drug abuse. "Go door to door," he told VDC members, "and remind every family what happened under previous governments."

Mann, too, criticized opposition leaders, alleging that they once patronized drug networks and now seek to spread rumors. He framed the anti-drug drive as a people’s movement, not merely a government initiative.

"Punjab and Punjabis have won every war," Mann said. "This war against drugs will also be won, with the support of the people."

Phase II: 'The Last Nail In The Coffin'?

Senior AAP leader and Punjab Prabhari Manish Sisodia claimed that 17,000 drug smugglers have been jailed so far and described Phase II of the campaign as the "last nail in the coffin" of the drug menace. He emphasized that Village Defence Committees will serve as catalysts in sustaining momentum alongside police and civil administration.

The event concluded with Kejriwal and Mann administering an oath to those present, pledging to make Punjab drug-free. Cabinet ministers, MLAs and MPs joined the ceremony, reinforcing the message that the fight against narcotics is now positioned at the center of Punjab’s political and social agenda.

As the campaign enters its next chapter, one question looms large: can a sustained mix of enforcement, rehabilitation and community vigilance truly reclaim Punjab’s future? The government insists it can, and says the people are now firmly on board.