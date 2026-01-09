Kejriwal Announces 'War On Gangsters' As AAP Celebrates Clean Sweep In Punjab Panchayat Polls

In a charged and confident address to newly elected Zila Parishad and Block Samiti members, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal declared that Punjab is now ready for its next major battle, a decisive, state-wide crackdown on gangsters and their networks, on the lines of the ongoing anti-drug campaign, 'Yudh Nashean Virudh.'

Sharing the stage with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Kejriwal said the resounding victory of AAP in the Panchayat elections, winning over 70 percent of the seats, was not just an electoral milestone but a public endorsement of honest governance, fear-free politics, and development-driven leadership.

"This mandate is not for coercion or manipulation. It is a vote for clean politics and decent governance," Kejriwal said, calling the recently concluded local body polls the cleanest Punjab has ever witnessed. He stressed that not a single vote was shifted, a sharp contrast to past elections marred by booth capturing, intimidation, and misuse of power.

Breaking Away From The Politics Of Fear

Recounting Punjab’s political past, Kejriwal said the state had long suffered under a culture of goondagardi, false cases, and unchecked crime during Congress and Akali Dal regimes. According to him, AAP’s rise marked a clear break from that legacy.

"Earlier, people lived in fear of the government. Today, people are not afraid because they know the government exists to serve them," he said, asserting that the era of fabricated cases and political intimidation has been decisively dismantled.

The AAP chief underlined that despite completing four years in power, a phase when anti-incumbency typically sets in, the party still secured massive public support. "Winning over 70 percent seats after four years in government is not normal. This is a vote for our work," he said.

From Free Power To Timely Salaries

Highlighting governance outcomes, Kejriwal pointed to free electricity, waived old power bills, and zero electricity bills for households as transformative measures that directly impacted daily lives. He also stressed that government employees now receive salaries on time, something he said was not guaranteed earlier.

"When we took charge, Punjab’s finances were in shambles. Salaries were delayed, debt was overwhelming. Today, every rupee is saved and spent honestly," he said.

Kejriwal also listed large-scale infrastructure development, including the construction of nearly 19,000 kilometres of village roads and ongoing work on 42,000 kilometres across the state, promising completion within six months. He spoke about employment generation, noting that 60,000 government jobs had been given purely on merit, without bribes or recommendations.

Drug Crackdown And The Next Target: Gangsters

Calling the fight against drugs a battle for Punjab’s future, Kejriwal said the AAP government showed the political will that previous regimes lacked. He noted that more than 28,000 cases have been registered and over 400 drug traffickers are currently behind bars.

"The people who destroyed Punjab with drugs were protected by earlier governments. We had the courage to act," he said.

Building on this momentum, Kejriwal announced that the government would now launch a similar, uncompromising campaign against gangsters. "Just like drugs, we will eliminate gangsters and their entire networks from Punjab. We will not spare anyone," he declared.

A Call For Humility And Grassroots Connect

Addressing the newly elected representatives, Kejriwal urged them to remain grounded and accessible. He warned that arrogance had destroyed established parties and could do the same to AAP if leaders lost touch with people.

"Go village to village with folded hands. Share people’s joys and sorrows. Be their brother, their son," he said, assigning them the mission of increasing AAP’s vote share from 38 percent to 45 percent in the next election.

He made it clear that performance, not proximity to leadership, would define political growth within the party. "Those whom people love, I will go to their homes myself and give them tickets," he said.

Bhagwant Mann On Sri Akal Takht Sahib

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, meanwhile, addressed the issue related to Sri Akal Takht Sahib with visible humility. He said he would appear before the Takht as a devout Sikh, not as a Chief Minister, and requested that the proceedings be telecast live.

"For me, Sri Akal Takht Sahib is above everything. Its command has always been and will always remain supreme," Mann said, adding that he would obey any order in letter and spirit.

Politics Redefined, Says Mann

Congratulating the elected members, Mann said AAP’s governance model had forced traditional parties to rethink their priorities. "Education, health and electricity are now central to political discourse because of Arvind Kejriwal," he said, adding that dynasty politics was being replaced by merit and public service.

He also remarked that the Panchayat elections were held in a free and transparent manner, which explained the narrow victory margins in many seats. "People are joining AAP because they are tired of divisive and agenda-less politics," he said.

Focus On Rural Development

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia echoed the leadership’s message, saying the mandate reflected deep public faith in the Punjab government’s policies. He assured the newly elected representatives that there would be no shortage of funds for rural development and urged them to work closely with panchayats to ensure timely delivery of welfare initiatives, including health cards for all families.