Ex-Minister Razia Sultana, Former DGP Mohammed Mustafa Charged In Son Aqil Akhtar’s Murder Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







In a shocking development from Punjab, former minister Razia Sultana and her husband, former Director General of Police (DGP) Mohammed Mustafa, have been charged with the murder of their 33-year-old son, Aqil Akhtar, days after he was found dead under mysterious circumstances.

Allegations of Affair and Conspiracy Surface

Aqil was discovered unconscious at his Panchkula residence late last week and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. The family initially claimed he had suffered a drug overdose, while police hinted at complications due to medication. However, videos allegedly recorded by Aqil months before his death have since thrown light on disturbing accusations within the family.

In one of the videos, Aqil claimed, “I have discovered my wife’s affair with my dad. I am in a lot of stress and mental trauma… I feel everyday that they will frame me in a false case.”

He also alleged that his mother, Razia Sultana, and sister were part of a conspiracy against him. “Their plan is to have me falsely imprisoned or to have me killed,” he said, adding that his family had branded him “mentally unstable” to discredit him.

Contradictory Video and Ongoing Investigation

In another video, Aqil appeared to retract his claims, saying, “I was suffering from schizophrenia... I was unwell, so I did not understand anything. I want to say sorry.” Yet, moments later, he appeared distressed, questioning, “Will they get me killed? They are all scoundrels.”

Police said a complaint filed by Shamsuddin, a close family friend, and the emergence of these videos prompted the filing of a murder FIR. Srishti Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police, stated, “A complaint was received which said the family members played a role in his death… based on which the FIR was filed.”

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the allegations against Mustafa, Sultana, Aqil’s wife, and sister.

Political and Personal Fallout

Razia Sultana, a senior Congress leader and former MLA from Malerkotla, served as a cabinet minister in the Punjab government from 2017 to 2022. She lost her seat in the 2022 state elections. Mustafa, her husband, is a retired IPS officer and former Punjab DGP.

The case has sent shockwaves across Punjab’s political and administrative circles, as investigators now sift through evidence, witness statements, and the late Aqil’s videos that may hold the key to uncovering the truth.