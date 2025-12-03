Big Industrial Push For Punjab As Japanese Company TSF Signs Rs 400-Crore Deal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In a key development for Punjab’s industrial expansion, Japanese manufacturer Toppan Speciality Films Private Limited (TSF) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the Punjab government to invest Rs 400 crore as part of its expansion plans. Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, currently visiting Japan, said TSF and Invest Punjab had agreed to collaborate on establishing a Skilling Excellence Centre in the state aimed at improving training for skilled and semi-skilled workers. The initiative is expected to strengthen industry-linked skill development and enhance employment opportunities across Punjab.

TSF To Boost Skill Training

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said the proposed Skilling Excellence Centre will focus on training aligned with emerging industry demands and improving the availability of high-end and technical skills that are currently limited within the state. The agreement also includes provisions for industry-standard training certifications.

He said the MoU would help facilitate apprenticeship opportunities and potential absorption of trainees not only in TSF but also in large-scale industries across Punjab and India. The initiative is expected to include academic partnerships with polytechnic and technical institutions for joint development and delivery of training programmes.

TSF will provide financial assistance, technical expertise, training support and curriculum inputs based on industry needs. Mann said the company had formally indicated its intent to expand its existing manufacturing facility in Punjab with an estimated Rs 400 crore investment.

Investment Aimed At Expansion

According to the Chief Minister, the planned investment is aimed at expanding TSF’s capacity, integrating advanced technologies, generating fresh employment and reinforcing the company’s long-term presence in India. Mann said the state government would provide full support to ensure smooth operations and expansion.

TSF representatives said their experience in Punjab had been defined by efficient government facilitation, a reliable workforce, stable power supply and a consistently investor-friendly environment. They expressed confidence that continued support from the Punjab government and Invest Punjab would help advance their proposed expansion.

Mann Pays Tribute To Mahatma

On the first day of his Japan visit, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Edogawa Gandhi Park in Tokyo. He said Gandhi was “probably the only leader across the globe who won the battle of freedom through his ideology of non-violence”.

Mann urged younger generations to imbibe values of peace, harmony and non-violence, adding that Gandhi’s life and philosophy would continue to inspire selfless service.