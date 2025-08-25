A Gift Of Relief: Mann Government Waives Loans Of 4,727 Families Struggling Under Debt

For thousands of families across Punjab, debt has not just been a financial burden , it has been a generational weight, crushing dreams and compounding poverty. But now, hope has arrived in the form of decisive governance.

Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Punjab Government has delivered a powerful message ; your struggle has not gone unnoticed.

Debt Relief Worth ₹68 Crores Brings New Dawn to Thousands

In a landmark move, the Mann Government has announced a debt waiver of ₹68 crore, benefitting 4,727 families who had been burdened with pending loans until March 31, 2020. These loans were owed under the Punjab Scheduled Caste Land Development and Finance Corporation.

This includes:

₹30 crore in principal amount

₹22 crore in interest

₹15 crore in penal interest

For many of these families, this debt has been an emotional and economic chain , carried forward for nearly two decades.

And today, it has been broken.

Why This Matters: The Human Cost of Forgotten Loans

These were not business loans taken for expansion or luxury.

They were small, essential loans, taken to cover healthcare costs, children’s education, land repairs, or simply to survive.

Year after year, these families made repayments. But the interest kept mounting. Previous governments made promises but turned a blind eye. For these households, hope seemed distant.

That changed when CM Bhagwant Mann listened. Following repeated appeals from affected families, he made a public commitment during the Punjab State Budget 2025-26 and fulfilled it without delay.

A Policy with a Purpose: Empower the Marginalized

This loan waiver isn’t just about numbers , it’s about restoring dignity.

By removing this heavy financial burden, the government has ensured:

Families can redirect savings towards productive livelihoods

Children won’t have to drop out of school to support loan repayments

Self-respect replaces shame in debt-ridden households

Communities move from survival to self-reliance and stability

Debt-Free Families = A Prosperous Punjab

A happy household creates a stronger society. And a strong society builds a vibrant state.

As these 4,727 families take a fresh breath of freedom, Punjab takes one more step toward “Rangla Punjab”; a Punjab where opportunity doesn’t depend on your caste, background, or bank balance.

The Mann Government isn’t just waiving loans, it’s reinstating hope, rebuilding trust, and redefining governance.

Real Change. Real Relief. Rangla Punjab.

Disclaimer: This article is a part of a paid feature. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.