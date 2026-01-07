Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesPunjab Government Launches Phase II Of Anti-Drug Campaign, Shifts Focus To Community Action

Punjab Government Launches Phase II Of Anti-Drug Campaign, Shifts Focus To Community Action

A central element of Phase II is the formation of Village Defence Committees (VDCs), groups of local volunteers tasked with identifying and reporting drug-related activity.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 09:52 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday rolled out the second phase of Punjab’s anti-drug campaign 'Yudh Nashean Virudh', seeking to expand its focus from law enforcement to wider public participation. Announcing the next phase at an event in Phagwara, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said the campaign would now rely more heavily on community-level reporting alongside continued police action. The announcement comes nearly ten months after the first phase began in March 2025.

Government Cites Arrests, Convictions & Seizures

Kejriwal said the first phase of the campaign resulted in a sharp increase in action against drug trafficking networks. According to figures shared by the government, nearly 28,000 cases were registered under the NDPS Act over the past ten months, with courts ordering imprisonment in about 88 per cent of cases heard so far. Around 42,000 people were arrested, including several high-value traffickers, while properties allegedly linked to drug proceeds were demolished.

The AAP leader alleged that previous governments had failed to address the issue despite repeated promises, and said visible enforcement had helped rebuild public confidence. He also pointed to seizures of narcotics and cash, as well as arrests linked to cross-border trafficking, as evidence of what he described as a more aggressive approach.

Village Defence Committees To Play Key Role

A central element of Phase II is the formation of Village Defence Committees (VDCs), groups of local volunteers tasked with identifying and reporting drug-related activity. The government said around 1.5 lakh volunteers have joined the committees so far. Members will use a dedicated mobile application to share information, with assurances that their identities will remain confidential. Monitoring, officials said, will be conducted at the Chief Minister’s Office to reduce the risk of local interference.

The campaign will also include padyatras across villages and urban wards later this month to encourage public involvement. A missed-call number has been issued to allow citizens to register their interest in joining the initiative.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said drug abuse should be treated as a social problem rather than only a criminal one, arguing that enforcement alone cannot solve it. He added that the government had upgraded de-addiction centres and expanded treatment capacity, while also stepping up surveillance along the international border to curb drone-based smuggling.

Official data shows that between March and December 2025, authorities seized large quantities of heroin and poppy husk, detected hundreds of drone movements along the border and confiscated properties allegedly created using drug money. Courts heard over 6,000 NDPS cases during this period, recording more than 5,300 convictions.

Senior AAP leaders said the second phase would focus on sustaining pressure on trafficking networks while increasing community engagement. The government reiterated that the campaign would continue until drug supply chains were dismantled, though opposition parties have questioned the long-term effectiveness of the strategy and the durability of conviction rates.

Related Video

Indore Water Crisis: 15 Dead After Drinking Contaminated Water, Situation Still Critical

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the 'Yudh Nashean Virudh' campaign?

It is Punjab's anti-drug campaign, now in its second phase. The campaign aims to expand its focus from law enforcement to wider public participation in combating drug abuse.

What is new in the second phase of the campaign?

The second phase emphasizes community-level reporting and public participation alongside continued police action. Village Defence Committees will play a key role in identifying and reporting drug-related activity.

How will the public be involved in the campaign?

The public can get involved through Village Defence Committees, a dedicated mobile app for reporting, padyatras, and a missed-call number to register interest. Identities of reporters will be kept confidential.

What were the results of the first phase of the campaign?

The first phase saw nearly 28,000 NDPS cases registered, about 42,000 arrests, and properties linked to drug proceeds demolished. Significant quantities of narcotics and cash were also seized.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Jan 2026 09:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
AAP Punjab News CM Mann ARVIND KEJRIWAL PUNJAB Anti-Drug Campaign
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Launches High-Risk Bid To Seize Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela: Reports
US Launches High-Risk Bid To Seize Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela: Reports
Technology
X Responds To Govt Over Misuse Of AI Tool Grok: Sources
X Responds To Govt Over Misuse Of AI Tool Grok: Sources
Cities
Delhi HC Issues Big Directive On Survey Of Encroachments Around Jama Masjid-Check Details
Delhi HC Issues Big Directive On Survey Of Encroachments Around Jama Masjid-Check Details
Cities
Fadnavis Cracks Down On BJP’s Local Tie-Ups With Congress, Orders Disciplinary Action
Fadnavis Cracks Down On BJP’s Local Tie-Ups With Congress, Orders Disciplinary Action
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Why Bulldozer Action Was Conducted at Night? DCP Nitin Valson Explains Key Reasons
Delhi News: Cold Wave Intensifies Across North India, Capital Records Coldest Day of the Year
Delhi News: MCD Removes Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque After Stone Pelting, Area Secured
Delhi News: Illegal Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque Cleared, Mosque Declared Safe Amid Public Fear
Delhi News: FIR Registered Over Objectionable Slogans at JNU, University to Expel Involved Students
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Embed widget