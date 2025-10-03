Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Punjab’s Festival Bonanza: 19,491 KM Link Roads To Be Repaired, Farmers To Get Rs 20,000 Compensation

The Chief Minister reaffirmed his government’s commitment to the people, border area development, and the state’s contribution to national food security despite the Centre’s alleged hostility.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 09:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In a major gift to the people of Punjab during the ongoing festive season, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday launched a massive project to repair and upgrade 19,491.56 kilometres of rural link roads at a cost of Rs 4,150.42 crore. Contractors have been directed to maintain these roads for the next five years.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister paid homage at the sacred land of Tarn Taran, which bears the footprints of the fifth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji, ninth Guru Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, and Baba Buddha Ji. Mann called the day historic, especially for the state’s rural areas, as the repair and upgradation of these link roads begins.

The Chief Minister said Punjab has a total of 30,237 link roads spanning 64,878 kilometres, with 33,492 km under the Punjab Mandi Board and 31,386 km under the Public Works Department (PWD). The current project will cover 7,373 link roads with a total length of 19,491.56 km. Of the Rs 4,150.42 crore allocated, Rs 3,424.67 crore will be spent on repair and upgradation, while Rs 725.75 crore will cover five years of maintenance.

Mann highlighted that the e-tendering process has been completed, ensuring transparency and corruption-free execution. An AI-based survey helped save Rs 383.53 crore. For quality assurance, a “Road Infrastructure Development Meeting” was held, involving Mandi Board officials, contractors, and stakeholders, with strict instructions on maintenance and road safety.


A special road safety project worth Rs 91.83 crore will be implemented, including three-inch white strips on both sides of roads and zebra crossings near schools and public areas. Additionally, citizen informatory signboards will be installed every two kilometres, displaying road details for transparency.

Mann emphasized the economic importance of link roads, stating they facilitate commuting, trade, and business for rural residents. He urged Mandi Board and PWD officials to ensure quality and judicious use of funds.

The Chief Minister also criticised opposition leaders, claiming their scant knowledge about Punjab, Punjabis, and Punjabi language affects their governance. Mann stated that traditional parties are envious of his government’s effective pro-people approach and highlighted that those responsible for youth genocide via drugs-dubbed ‘Jarnails’-have been arrested.

On floods, Mann revealed that over 2,300 villages were submerged, more than 2 million people affected, crops on five lakh acres destroyed, around 60 lives lost, seven lakh people rendered homeless, and significant damage to schools, colleges, clinics, roads, and bridges. Compensation for farmers will be Rs 20,000 per acre-the highest in the country.

Mann also targeted Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal for issuing baseless statements, claiming previous governments failed to build infrastructure while distributing funds improperly.


The Chief Minister reaffirmed his government’s commitment to the people, border area development, and the state’s contribution to national food security despite the Centre’s alleged hostility.

Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, Harbhajan Singh ETO, MLA Sarwan Singh Dun, Sherry Kalsi, Mandi Board Chairman Harchand Singh Barsat, and Secretary Ramvir were present on the occasion.

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 09:37 PM (IST)
Punjab Govt CM Bhagwant Mann PUnjab Farmers
