Over 20 West Bengal Pilgrims Injured As Bus Overturns In NH-16 In Odisha’s Balasore

Balasore: Over 20 people from West Bengal were injured when a bus in which they were travelling overturned on National Highway 16 in Odisha’s Balasore district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred near Radhaballabhpur Chhak under the Simulia Police Station limits around 2 am, when the pilgrims were returning to their homes in Medinipur in the neighbouring state after visiting Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri, an officer said.

Simulia Police Station inspector-in-charge SK Maharana said the bus with around 65 passengers on board overturned, and more than 20 of them sustained injuries.

They were taken to community health centres at Soro and Simulia for treatment, he said.

Three of them were shifted to Balasore District Headquarters Hospital as their condition was critical, he added.

