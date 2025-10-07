Over 20 West Bengal Pilgrims Injured As Bus Overturns In NH-16 In Odisha’s Balasore

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesOver 20 West Bengal Pilgrims Injured As Bus Overturns In NH-16 In Odisha’s Balasore

The passengers were pilgrims returning home after visiting Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha. Injured passengers were taken to community health centres at Soro and Simulia.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 04:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Balasore: Over 20 people from West Bengal were injured when a bus in which they were travelling overturned on National Highway 16 in Odisha’s Balasore district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred near Radhaballabhpur Chhak under the Simulia Police Station limits around 2 am, when the pilgrims were returning to their homes in Medinipur in the neighbouring state after visiting Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri, an officer said.

Simulia Police Station inspector-in-charge SK Maharana said the bus with around 65 passengers on board overturned, and more than 20 of them sustained injuries.

They were taken to community health centres at Soro and Simulia for treatment, he said.

Three of them were shifted to Balasore District Headquarters Hospital as their condition was critical, he added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 04:10 PM (IST)
Police Bus Accident Odisha National Highway Puri Temple WEst Bengal
