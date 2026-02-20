Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Shillong MP Ricky AJ Syngkon Collapses During Football Match, Dies In Hospital

Shillong MP Ricky AJ Syngkon Collapses During Football Match, Dies In Hospital

Shillong MP Ricky AJ Syngkon passed away after collapsing during a football match. Political leaders expressed shock and paid tributes to the VVP leader.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 08:52 AM (IST)

Voice of the People Party (VVP) Shillong MP Ricky AJ Syngkon passed away on Thursday evening (February 19, 2026) after suddenly falling ill while playing football, sending shockwaves through Meghalaya’s political circles. According to sources, Syngkon had gone to a playground in Mawlai Mawiong on Thursday evening to play football with friends.

As per an IANS report, he collapsed on the field during the match. People present at the ground immediately rushed him in an emergency to the Mawiong Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment. However, sources stated that due to the unavailability of a doctor at the time, he was referred to a higher medical centre. He was later admitted to Dr H. Gordon Roberts Hospital in Jaiaw for advanced treatment. Hospital sources said that despite the medical team’s efforts, Syngkon could not be saved.

Meghalaya Chief Minister’s Reaction

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma expressed deep grief over the sudden demise. In a post on X, he wrote, “I am deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of Hon’ble MP from Shillong, Dr. Ricky A.J. Syngkon. Dr. Ricky was a dedicated and compassionate leader with a deep passion for public service and an unwavering commitment to his people. He was a man of faith who served with humility, vision, and a genuine desire for the upliftment of society. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless well-wishers during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.”

Declared Dead At 8:42 PM

Ricky AJ Syngkon was declared dead at around 8:42 PM, leaving his supporters, colleagues, and residents of the state stunned by the sudden loss. Following the news, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, VPP president Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit, several MLAs, senior political leaders, and party workers reached the hospital to pay their respects and offer condolences to the bereaved family.

A first-time Member of Parliament, Syngkon rose to prominence after securing a massive victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Contesting on a VVP ticket, he defeated three-time Congress MP Vincent H. Pala by a margin of over 3.7 lakh votes, marking a significant shift in Meghalaya’s political landscape.

Known for his strong grassroots connect and advocacy for tribal rights, governance, and transparency, Syngkon’s sudden demise has created a void in both state and national politics, particularly within the VVP. Leaders across party lines expressed profound sorrow, remembering him as a committed public representative.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 20 Feb 2026 08:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ricky AJ Syngkon Death Shillong MP Dies VVP MP Ricky Syngkon
