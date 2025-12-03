Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE Nagaland Lottery Result Today (03-12-2025): Dear INDUS WEDNESDAY Lucky Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly

Check Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result for Dec 03, 2025 will be out soon! Check the full winners list & live updates for Dear Indus Morning (1 PM), 6 PM, & 8 PM draws. First prize is ₹1 Crore.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 12:13 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Live Nagaland Lottery Results Wednesday, 03-12-2035 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

The Indus Morning Lottery, part of the Nagaland State Lottery’s seven weekly schemes, is held every Wednesday, offering players a highly affordable chance to win with each ticket priced at just ₹6. The daily draw takes place at P.R. Hill Junction, Kohima 797001, attracting participants from across India who regularly follow the Nagaland lottery result for its reliability and transparent process.

The Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear Indus Morning LIVE has finally been released, and thousands of hopeful players are checking their numbers to see whether they have won the top prize. The Dear Indus Morning Lottery is one of the most popular draws under the Nagaland State Dear Lottery, known for its attractive prize structure, live result updates, and consistent credibility among lottery enthusiasts.

LIVE Nagaland Lottery Result Today (03-12-2025): Dear INDUS WEDNESDAY Lucky Draw Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY

The Nagaland lottery system is renowned for its transparency and wide participation. Every day, thousands of people purchase their Nagaland Lottery ticket from authorised offline sellers as well as approved digital platforms. With the growing popularity of Nagaland Lottery online purchase, players now expect fast, accurate, and real-time updates for every draw.

As soon as the Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear Indus Morning is released, winners are advised to carefully match their ticket numbers with the officially announced result list. All prize claims must be submitted through authorised lottery offices along with valid identification and the original winning ticket.

Stay tuned for the complete and updated Dear Indus Morning Nagaland Lottery result list, prize breakdown, and winner verification process, so you don’t miss a single update from today’s exciting draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

12:13 PM (IST)  •  03 Dec 2025

Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today: Duties And Responsibilities

Supervising and arranging the various lottery draws via a government-appointed distributor is the primary responsibility of the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries. In addition to requiring effective coordination with other states and companies to maintain market competitiveness, this directorate's work is semi-technical in nature.

 

12:05 PM (IST)  •  03 Dec 2025

Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today: Sambad WEDNESDAY (03.12.2025): History And Significance

In 1972, under the direction of the Nagaland government's Finance Department, the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries was established. As the department's ex-officio director, Secretart Finance performed this role.

 

