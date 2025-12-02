LIVE Nagaland Lottery Result Today (02-12-2025): Dear GODAVARI 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Draw, ₹1 Crore First Prize Winners List - To Be Out Soon
Check Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result for Dec 02, 2025 will be out soon! Check the full winners list & live updates for Dear Godavari Morning (1 PM), 6 PM, & 8 PM draws. First prize is ₹1 Crore.
Live Nagaland Lottery Results Tuesday, 02-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement
The Godavari Morning Lottery, part of the Nagaland State Lottery’s seven weekly schemes, is held every Tuesday, offering players a highly affordable chance to win with each ticket priced at just ₹6. The daily draw takes place at P.R. Hill Junction, Kohima 797001, attracting participants from across India who regularly follow the Nagaland lottery result for its reliability and transparent process.
The Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear Godavari Morning LIVE has finally been released, and thousands of hopeful players are checking their numbers to see whether they have won the top prize. The Dear Godavari Morning Lottery is one of the most popular draws under the Nagaland State Dear Lottery, known for its attractive prize structure, live result updates, and consistent credibility among lottery enthusiasts.
The Nagaland lottery system is renowned for its transparency and wide participation. Every day, thousands of people purchase their Nagaland Lottery ticket from authorised offline sellers as well as approved digital platforms. With the growing popularity of Nagaland Lottery online purchase, players now expect fast, accurate, and real-time updates for every draw.
As soon as the Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear Godavari Morning is released, winners are advised to carefully match their ticket numbers with the officially announced result list. All prize claims must be submitted through authorised lottery offices along with valid identification and the original winning ticket.
Stay tuned for the complete and updated Dear Godavari Morning Nagaland Lottery result list, prize breakdown, and winner verification process, so you don’t miss a single update from today’s exciting draw.
[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]
Nagaland Lottery Sambad (December 02, 2025): Dear GODAVARI, Dear COMET And Dear GOOSE - Full Details
Every day at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm, the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results are updated on this page. To find the most recent winning numbers of the Nagaland state lottery, follow ABP Live English. The following are today's results for the lottery in Sambad, Nagaland State: "DEAR GODAVARI MORNING" (1 PM), "DEAR COMET DAY" (6 PM), and "DEAR GOOSE EVENING" (8 PM). Just 13 states in India have legalized lottery games and their play, with the remaining governments outright prohibiting both. Nagaland is one of the 13 Indian states where lotteries have been allowed to be held and played since 1967. 12 states remain: Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra.
Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today: Duties And Responsibilities
Supervising and arranging the various lottery draws via a government-appointed distributor is the primary responsibility of the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries. In addition to requiring effective coordination with other states and companies to maintain market competitiveness, this directorate's work is semi-technical in nature.