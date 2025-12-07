Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE Nagaland Lottery Result Today (07-12-2025): Dear YAMUNA SUNDAY ₹ 1Cr Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1 Crore First Prize, TO BE OUT SOON

Check Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result for December 07, 2025 will be out soon! Check the full winners list & live updates for Dear Yamuna Morning (1 PM), 6 PM, & 8 PM draws. First prize is ₹1 Crore.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 07 Dec 2025 12:55 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE Nagaland Lottery Result Today (07-12-2025)
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Live Nagaland Lottery Results Sunday, 07-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

The Yamuna MORNING Lottery, part of Nagaland's seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Sunday . Each ticket is priced at ₹6 , and it is held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima 797001.

Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear Yamuna Morning LIVE is finally out, and thousands of hopeful players are eagerly checking their tickets to see if they have struck the jackpot. The Dear Yamuna Morning Lottery is one of the most popular daily lottery draws in Nagaland, known for its attractive prize structure and consistent credibility among players.

The Nagaland lottery system is renowned for its transparency and wide participation. Every day, thousands of people purchase their Nagaland Lottery ticket from authorised offline sellers as well as approved digital platforms. With the growing popularity of Nagaland Lottery online purchase, players now expect fast, accurate, and real-time updates for every draw.

As soon as the Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear Yamuna Morning is released, winners are advised to carefully match their ticket numbers with the officially announced result list. All prize claims must be submitted through authorised lottery offices along with valid identification and the original winning ticket.

Stay tuned for the complete and updated Dear Yamuna Morning Nagaland Lottery result list, prize breakdown, and winner verification process, so you don’t miss a single update from today’s exciting draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

12:55 PM (IST)  •  07 Dec 2025

Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today: SUNDAY (December 07, 2025) - How To Purchase Ticket?

Nagaland Lottery tickets can be purchased online through approved retailers or in person from a local agent. Nagaland State Lottery tickets can be purchased from a couple of online vendors.

 

12:52 PM (IST)  •  07 Dec 2025

Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is More Than 10,000?

All claims exceeding ₹10,000 (Rupees ten thousand) must be made exclusively to the Director of the Government of Nagaland or the Nodal Office in the corresponding state.

 

Tags :
