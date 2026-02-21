Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Feb 21, 2026): Dear ELITE Morning 1 PM 1 CR Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Saturday, Jan 21, 2026: Dear VISION Morning 1PM, Dear ELITE Day 6PM, Dear LUCKY Evening 8PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM. 1st Prize 1 CRORE TBA

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 21 Feb 2026 11:30 AM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Source : Nagaland Lottery Official Website

Background

Lottery Sambad Today: The DEAR VISION Morning Lottery, DEAR ELITE Day, and DEAR LUCKY Evening, formerly known as DEAR NARMADA Morning, DEAR DONNER Day, and DEAR STORK Evening, respectively, take place every Saturday as part of the state's seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket costs ₹6, and the draw is formally held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001, under government-approved supervision.

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorised daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).

Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.

After the DEAR SPARK Day 1PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.

Claiming A Prize - 3 Tips

If your ticket matches the winning numbers:

  1. Keep your original ticket safe.

  2. Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.

  3. Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.

(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR RISE Morning Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

11:30 AM (IST)  •  21 Feb 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Saturday: Significance for Players and Society

For players, the Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Thursday represents hope and opportunity. With affordable ticket prices and transparent results, it offers a legal chance to win life-changing prizes.

Socially, the lottery supports:

Employment for agents and sellers

Economic circulation in small towns and rural areas

Regulated gambling, reducing illegal lottery activities

The official publication of results through Lottery Sambad ensures transparency, trust, and authenticity, strengthening its credibility across India.

11:19 AM (IST)  •  21 Feb 2026

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Saturday: History, Importance And Significance

One of the oldest lottery systems in India that is approved by the government is the Nagaland State Lottery. In order to provide the government with a reliable source of income, lotteries were made legal in India in the 1960s. In 1972, Nagaland officially started holding lotteries under the state's Finance Department. From regular paper draws to a popular daily lottery with several draws—particularly Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening—conducted every day, it has changed over time.

