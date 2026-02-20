Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesNortheastLIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Feb 20, 2026): Dear VICTORY MORNING 1PM FRIDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 43J 87183

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Feb 20, 2026): Dear VICTORY MORNING 1PM FRIDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 43J 87183

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Friday (February 20, 2026): Dear VICTORY Morning 1PM, Dear CROWN Day 6PM, Dear HORIZON Evening 8PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM. 1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 01:15 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
out-live-updates-nagaland-lottery-sambad-today-20-february-2026-dear-victory-morning-1-pm-dear-crown-day-6-pm-dear-horizon-evening-8-pm-friday-draw-declared-1st-prize-1-crore-bumper-jackpot-check-full-winners-list LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Feb 20, 2026): Dear VICTORY MORNING 1PM FRIDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 43J 87183
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday (20.02.2026): Dear Victory Morning, Dear Crown Day, Dear Horizon Evening Draw
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results FRIDAY, 20-02-2026: Complete Winners List 

Lottery Sambad Today (February 20, 2026): The DEAR VICTORY Morning Lottery, DEAR CROWN Day, and DEAR HORIZON Evening, previously known as DEAR MEGHNA Morning, DEAR DASHER Day and DEAR SEAGULL Evening respectively are conducted every Friday as part of the state’s seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket is priced at ₹6, and the draw is officially held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001, under government-authorised supervision.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (Feb 20, 2026): Dear VICTORY MORNING 1PM  Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 43J 87183

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (Feb 20, 2026): Dear CROWN DAY 6PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - TO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (Feb 20, 2026): Dear HORIZON EVENING 8PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - TO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorised daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).

Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.

After the DEAR HORIZON EVENING 8PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.

Claiming A Prize - 3 Tips

If your ticket matches the winning numbers:

  1. Keep your original ticket safe.

  2. Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.

  3. Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.

(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR VICTORY MORNING 1PM Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

13:14 PM (IST)  •  20 Feb 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday Result Out LIVE: Dear VICTORY MORNING 1PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 43J 87183


12:48 PM (IST)  •  20 Feb 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday: Dear Victory Morning 1PM Draw Declared - Check Winners

To be announced soon. Stay tuned to get the latest Nagaland Sambad live lottery result updates only on ABP LIVE.

Load More
Tags :
Nagaland Lottery Lottery Sambad Result Lottery Result Lottery Sambad Today Lottery Sambad Old 8pm Lottery Sambad Lottery Sambad Old 1pm Lottery Sambad Old 6pm Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Today Special Lucky Draw Nagaland State Lottery 1 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery 6 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery Today Live Nagaland Lottery Result Online Lottery Sambad Live Lottery Result Today Jackpot Result Today Nagaland State Lottery Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Friday Nagaland State Lottery Result Friday Nagaland Lottery Result Dear Lottery Dear Lottery Sambad Dear Lottery Result Today Dear Lottery Result Today 8pm Dear Lottery Result Today 1pm Dear Lottery Result Today 6pm Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Nagaland Lottery Result Live Dear MEGHNA Morning 1 PM Result Nagaland Lottery Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today Lottery Result Old Lottery Sambad ñagaland State Lottery Results Nagaland Rajya Lottery Sambad Jackpot Result Dear Victory Friday Morning Dear Crown Friday Day Dear Horizon Friday Evening Dear Mountain 6 PM Result Dear Seagull Evening 8 PM Result Nagaland Lottery February 20 Nagaland Lottery Sambad 20-02-2026
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Northeast
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Feb 20, 2026): Dear VICTORY MORNING 1PM FRIDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 43J 87183
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Feb 20, 2026): Dear VICTORY MORNING 1PM FRIDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 43J 87183
Northeast
Shillong MP Ricky AJ Syngkon Collapses During Football Match, Dies In Hospital
Shillong MP Ricky AJ Syngkon Collapses During Football Match, Dies In Hospital
Northeast
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Feb 19, 2026): Dear FAME EVENING THURSDAY 8PM Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 69E 06366
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Feb 19, 2026): Dear FAME EVENING THURSDAY 8PM Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 69E 06366
Northeast
LIVE | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (19.02.2026): DEAR 50 CHIEF THURSDAY Weekly 5 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - 1st Prize Ticket No. C-80841
LIVE | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (19.02.2026): DEAR 50 CHIEF THURSDAY Weekly 5 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - 1st Prize Ticket No. C-80841
Advertisement

Videos

US–IRAN Tensions: Trump’s 10-Day Ultimatum to Iran Sparks Fears of Military Action
Budget Session Protest: Rashtriya Janata Dal Continues Demonstration in Bihar Legislative Assembly
ONE YEAR IN OFFICE: Rekha Gupta Government Completes One Year in Delhi
2018 DEFAMATION CASE: Court Directs Congress Leader to Record Statement
TRAGIC ACCIDENT: Child Impaled by Iron Rod While Learning to Ride a Bicycle
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget