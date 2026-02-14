Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesNortheastLIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Feb 14, 2026): Dear VISION Morning SATURDAY 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Feb 14, 2026): Dear VISION Morning SATURDAY 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Saturday, Feb 14, 2026: Dear VISION Morning 1PM, Dear ELITE Day 6PM, Dear LUCKY Evening 8PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM. 1st Prize 1 CRORE TBA

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 12:26 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
out live updates nagaland lottery sambad today 14 february 2026 dear vision morning 1 pm dear elite day 6 pm dear lucky evening 8 pm saturday draw declared 1st prize 1 crore bumper jackpot check full winners list LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Feb 14, 2026): Dear VISION Morning SATURDAY 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Feb 14, 2026)
Source : Nagaland Lottery Official Website

Background

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Feb 14, 2026): Dear VISION Morning SATURDAY 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Lottery Sambad Today: The DEAR VISION Morning Lottery, DEAR ELITE Day, and DEAR LUCKY Evening, formerly known as DEAR NARMADA Morning, DEAR DONNER Day, and DEAR STORK Evening, respectively, take place every Tuesday as part of the state's seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket costs ₹6, and the draw is formally held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001, under government-approved supervision.

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorised daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).

Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.

After the DEAR VISION Day 1PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.

Claiming A Prize - 3 Tips

If your ticket matches the winning numbers:

  1. Keep your original ticket safe.

  2. Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.

  3. Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.

(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR VISION Morning Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

12:26 PM (IST)  •  14 Feb 2026

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Saturday: Claim Time Limit

Follow these strictly to claim prize money:

Always claim your prize within 30 days from the draw date.

If you don’t claim in time—even for a small amount—the prize might be forfeited.

12:19 PM (IST)  •  14 Feb 2026

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Saturday: What Documents You Should Bring?

To claim the amount from the agent/distributor:

  • Original winning ticket
  • Valid photo ID (like Aadhaar, Voter ID, Passport)
  • Ensure your ticket is original and undamaged before claiming.
  • Sign the back of the ticket before handing it in—this shows ownership.
  • Always claim from a licensed and authorized seller.

Note: You may also be asked for basic information to verify you are the ticket owner.

Load More
Tags :
Lottery Result Nagaland State Lottery 6 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery 8 PM Result Jackpot Result Today Dear Lottery Result Today Dear Lottery Result Today 8pm Dear Lottery Result Today 1pm Dear Lottery Result Today 6pm Dear Lottery Today Dear Narmada Saturday Lotterysambad.one Dear DONNER Saturday Nagaland State Lottery Result SATURDAY Dear NARMADA SATURDAY Morning Dear Donner SATURDAY Day Dear STORK SATURDAY Evening Dear Lottery Dear Lottery Sambad
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Makes Historic Landing At Northeast’s First Emergency Airstrip In Assam
PM Modi Makes Historic Landing At Northeast’s First Emergency Airstrip In Assam
World
Bangladesh Election Results: Three BNP Hindu Leaders Secure Victory, Who Are They?
Bangladesh Election Results: Three BNP Hindu Leaders Secure Victory, Who Are They?
World
Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In Foiled US Murder Plot Against Khalistani Leader Pannun
Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In Foiled US Murder Plot Against Khalistani Leader Pannun
World
‘Extradite Hasina’: BNP Repeats Hasina Extradition Call To India As Bangladesh Row Grows
‘Extradite Hasina’: BNP Repeats Hasina Extradition Call To India As Bangladesh Row Grows
Advertisement

Videos

Nation Remembers: 7th Anniversary of Pulwama Attack, Tributes to 40 Bravehearts
Breaking News: Fresh CCTV Footage Surfaces in Firing Incident Outside Rohit Shetty’s Residence
Breaking Update: US Turns Anti-Drug Drive into Open Military Operation After Caribbean Strike
Breaking News: US Military Escalates Anti-Drug Operations with Deadly Caribbean Sea Strike
PM Modi Assam Visit: ELT Landing, Rafale-Sukhoi Demo, Mega Projects Unveiled Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, US Interim Trade Pact Slips On Russian Oil
Opinion
Embed widget