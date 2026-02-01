Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (February 01, 2026): Dear WISH Morning 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Sunday, Feb 01, 2026: Dear WISH Morning 1PM, Dear EMPIRE Day 6PM, Dear MAGIC Evening 8PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM respectively.1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 12:21 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (February 01, 2026)
Source : Nagaland Lottery Official Website

Background

Lottery Sambad Today: The DEAR WISH Morning Lottery, DEAR EMPIRE Day, and DEAR MAGIC Evening—formerly known as DEAR YAMUNA Morning, DEAR VIXEN Day, and DEAR TOUCAN Evening, respectively—take place every Saturday as part of the state's seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket costs ₹6, and the draw is formally held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001, under government-approved supervision.

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorized daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).

Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.

After the DEAR WISH Day 1PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.

Claiming a Prize - 3 Tips

If your ticket matches the winning numbers:

  1. Keep your original ticket safe.

  2. Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.

  3. Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.

(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR WISH DAY Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

12:21 PM (IST)  •  01 Feb 2026

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Sunday: Full Prize Money Break-Up

Here’s the typical full prize money break-up (prize structure) for the Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad draws—covering the main prize tiers in daily lotteries like Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening:

The Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad prize breakup (for daily draws) is:

  • 1st Prize: ₹1 Crore

  • 2nd Prize: ₹9,000

  • 3rd Prize: ₹450

  • 4th Prize: ₹250

  • 5th Prize: ₹120

  • Consolation Prize: ₹1,000

These prizes, which offer winners in various categories in addition to the jackpot, make the lottery attractive.

12:10 PM (IST)  •  01 Feb 2026

Nagaland Lottery Result Saturday: Bumper Prize And Super Prize Details

