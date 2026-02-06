Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesNortheastLIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (Feb 6, 2026): Dear VICTORY MORNING FRIDAY 6PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 78L 32802

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (Feb 6, 2026): Dear VICTORY MORNING FRIDAY 6PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 78L 32802

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Friday (February 6, 2026): Dear VICTORY Morning 1PM, Dear CROWN Day 6PM, Dear HORIZON Evening 8PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM. 1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 01:13 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Out Live Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today 6 Feb 2026 dear victory morning 1 pm dear crown day 6 pm dear horizon evening 8 pm friday draw declared 1st prize 1 crore bumper jackpot check full winners list LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (Feb 6, 2026): Dear VICTORY MORNING FRIDAY 6PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 78L 32802
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday: Dear Victory 1PM, Dear Crown 6PM, Dear Horizon 8PM Draw Declared - Check Winners
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results FRIDAY, 06-02-2026: Complete Winners List 

Lottery Sambad Today: The DEAR VICTORY Morning Lottery, DEAR CROWN Day, and DEAR HORIZON Evening, previously known as DEAR MEGHNA Morning, DEAR DASHER Day and DEAR SEAGULL Evening respectively are conducted every Friday as part of the state’s seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket is priced at ₹6, and the draw is officially held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001, under government-authorised supervision.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result (06.02.2026): Dear VICTORY MORNING 1PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 78L 32802

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result (06.02.2026): Dear CROWN DAY 6PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - TO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result (06.02.2026): Dear HORIZON EVENING 8PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - TO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorised daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).

Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.

After the DEAR VICTORY MORNING 1PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.

Claiming A Prize - 3 Tips

If your ticket matches the winning numbers:

  1. Keep your original ticket safe.

  2. Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.

  3. Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.

(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR VICTORY MORNING 1PM Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

13:12 PM (IST)  •  06 Feb 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday Result Out LIVE: Dear VICTORY MORNING 1PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 78L 32802


13:07 PM (IST)  •  06 Feb 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday: Dear Victory Morning 1PM Draw Declared - Check Winners

To be announced soon. Stay tuned to get the latest Nagaland Sambad live lottery result updates only on ABP LIVE.

Load More
Tags :
Nagaland Lottery Lottery Sambad Result Lottery Sambad Lottery Sambad Live Nagaland Lottery Result Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Nagaland Lottery Result Live Dear MEGHNA Morning 1 PM Result Nagaland Lottery Live Dear Victory Friday Morning Dear Crown Friday Day Dear Horizon Friday Evening Dear Mountain 6 PM Result Dear Seagull Evening 8 PM Result
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Pit Dug For Water Board Work In Janakpuri
Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Pit Dug For Water Board Work In Janakpuri
Cities
AAP Leader Shot Dead Outside Gurudwara In Jalandhar, Gunmen At Large
AAP Leader Shot Dead Outside Gurudwara In Jalandhar, Gunmen At Large
Business
No Rate Cut Yet: RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged In February, Focuses On GDP, Inflation Outlook
No Rate Cut Yet: RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged In February, Focuses On GDP, Inflation Outlook
News
‘Insult To Sikhs’ Row: PM Modi Blasts Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Gaddar’ Jab At Bittu
‘Insult To Sikhs’ Row: PM Modi Blasts Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Gaddar’ Jab At Bittu
Advertisement

Videos

Janakpuri Tragedy: Young Man Dies in Mysterious Late-Night Road Accident
Breaking News: Bike Rider Kamal Dies, Family Searches All Night Before Police Alert
Tragic News: Janakpuri Road Accident Claims Life of Young Biker Returning from Work
Breaking News: Brahmin organisations seek ban and legal action over controversial Netflix trailer
Breaking News: Fire Breaks Out During BJYM Leader’s Welcome Event in Ujjain
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget