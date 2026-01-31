LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Jan 31, 2026): Dear VISION MORNING 1 PM Draw Result - To Be Out Soon
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Saturday, Jan 21, 2026: Dear VISION Morning 1PM, Dear ELITE Day 6PM, Dear LUCKY Evening 8PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM. 1st Prize 1 CRORE TBA
LIVE
Background
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Jan 31, 2026): Dear VISION MORNING 1 PM Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON
Lottery Sambad Today: The DEAR VISION Morning Lottery, DEAR ELITE Day, and DEAR LUCKY Evening, formerly known as DEAR NARMADA Morning, DEAR DONNER Day, and DEAR STORK Evening, respectively, take place every Tuesday as part of the state's seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket costs ₹6, and the draw is formally held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001, under government-approved supervision.
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Jan 31, 2026): Dear VISION MORNING 1 PM Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON
The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorised daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:
1:00 PM – Morning draw
6:00 PM – Day draw
8:00 PM – Evening draw
Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).
Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.
After the DEAR SPARK Day 1PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.
Claiming A Prize - 3 Tips
If your ticket matches the winning numbers:
-
Keep your original ticket safe.
-
Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.
-
Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.
(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)
Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR RISE Morning Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.
[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Saturday: Legal in India?
States Where Government-Run Lotteries Are Legal
These states officially run and regulate state lottery schemes (including daily/weekly draws like Nagaland Dear Lottery/Sambad).
- Arunachal Pradesh
- Assam
- Goa
- Kerala
- Madhya Pradesh
- Maharashtra
- Meghalaya
- Mizoram
- Nagaland
- Punjab
- Sikkim
- West Bengal
NOTE: Some lists include Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh too as legal lottery states, depending on interpretation of recent official replies, meaning up to about 13 states legally allow lotteries.
States Where Lotteries Are Not Legally Permitted
In these states, selling or buying state lottery tickets (including from other states) is generally illegal because state law does not permit lotteries (often under public gambling laws):
- Andhra Pradesh
- Bihar
- Chhattisgarh
- Delhi
- Gujarat
- Haryana
- Himachal Pradesh
- Jharkhand (lotteries banned by state law)
- Karnataka (lotteries prohibited by law)
- Odisha
- Rajasthan
- Telangana
- Uttarakhand
- Uttar Pradesh
- Tamil Nadu (lotteries banned; strict enforcement)
NOTE: In these states, even if you see lottery results online, you may not legally purchase tickets or play lottery games within that state.
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Saturday: Where And How To Buy Tickets?
Authorized Local Sellers
- Licensed ticket agents / vendors — This is the most common way to buy Nagaland lottery tickets.
- They sell paper tickets for the daily draws (Dear Morning, Dear Day, Dear Evening).
- Authorized sellers are officially recognized by the Nagaland State Lotteries department.
- Tickets are typically priced around ₹6 for the regular Dear Daily draw.
Where you’ll find them:
- Local lottery shops/stalls
- Markets and street vendors in cities and towns
- Retailers in Nagaland state and in other Indian states where lottery sales are legal