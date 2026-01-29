Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (Jan 29, 2026): Dear STAR MORNING THURSDAY 1PM Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check winners, Bumper Prize Details

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Thursday, Jan 29, 2026: Dear STAR Morning 1PM, Dear SUPREME Day 6PM, Dear FAME Evening 8PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM. 1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 12:41 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Out Live Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today 29 Jan 2026 dear star morning 1 pm dear supreme day 6 pm dear fame evening 8 pm thursday draw declared 1st prize 1 crore bumper jackpot check full winners list LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (Jan 29, 2026): Dear STAR MORNING THURSDAY 1PM Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check winners, Bumper Prize Details
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Thursday Result Declared - Check Winners
Source : Nagaland Lottery Official Website

Background

[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results THURSDAY, 29-01-2026: Complete Winners List 

Lottery Sambad Today: The DEAR STAR Morning Lottery, DEAR SUPREME Day, and DEAR FAME Evening, previously known as DEAR MAHANADI Morning, DEAR DANCER Day and DEAR SANDPIPER Evening respectively are conducted every Thursday as part of the state’s seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket is priced at ₹6, and the draw is officially held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001, under government-authorised supervision.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result (29.01.2026): Dear STAR MORNING 1PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - To Be Announced NEXT

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result (29.01.2026): Dear SUPREME DAY 6PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - To Be Announced SOON

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result (29.01.2026): Dear FAME EVENING 6PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - To Be Announced SOON

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorised daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).

Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.

After the DEAR FAME Evening 8PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.

Claiming A Prize - 3 Tips

If your ticket matches the winning numbers:

  1. Keep your original ticket safe.

  2. Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.

  3. Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.

(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR FAME Evening Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

12:41 PM (IST)  •  29 Jan 2026

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Thursday: What If Prize Money is More Than 10,000?

If your total prize from the lottery exceeds ₹10,000 in a financial year, Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) must be applied before you receive the payout.

Lottery winnings above ₹10,000 are taxable under Section 194B of the Income-tax Act.

TDS is usually deducted at a flat rate of 30% plus cess and surcharge before you get the prize amount.

This tax is taken by the lottery authority (Nagaland govt) before payment.

 That means if you win more than ₹10,000, you won’t get the full amount instantly — a part will be withheld as tax first.

12:40 PM (IST)  •  29 Jan 2026

Nagaland Lottery Result Thursday: Bumper Prize And Super Prize Details

