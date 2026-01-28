Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesNortheastLIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (January 28, 2026): Dear SPARK Morning WEDNESDAY 1 PM Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (January 28, 2026): Dear SPARK Morning WEDNESDAY 1 PM Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Tuesday, Jan 28, 2026: Dear SPARK Morning 1PM, Dear REGAL Day 6PM, Dear DREAM Evening 8PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM. 1st Prize 1 CRORE TBA

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Out Live Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today 28 Jan 2026 dear spark morning 1 pm dear regal day 6 pm dear dream evening 8 pm wednesday draw declared 1st prize 1 crore bumper jackpot check full winners list LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (January 28, 2026): Dear SPARK Morning WEDNESDAY 1 PM Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (January 28, 2026): Dear SPARK Morning WEDNESDAY 1 PM Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
Source : Nagaland Lottery Official Website

Background

[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results WEDNESDAY, 28-01-2026: 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Lottery Sambad Today: The DEAR SPARK Morning Lottery, DEAR REGAL Day, and DEAR DREAM Evening, formerly known as DEAR INDUS Morning, DEAR CUPID Day, and DEAR PELICAN Evening, respectively, take place every Tuesday as part of the state's seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket costs ₹6, and the draw is formally held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001, under government-approved supervision.

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorised daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).

Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.

After the DEAR SPARK Day 1PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.

Claiming A Prize - 3 Tips

If your ticket matches the winning numbers:

  1. Keep your original ticket safe.

  2. Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.

  3. Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.

(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR RISE Morning Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

12:00 PM (IST)  •  28 Jan 2026

Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today: WEDNESDAY (January 28, 2026) - Prize Amount And Super Prize Details

11:54 AM (IST)  •  28 Jan 2026

Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today: WEDNESDAY (28.01.2025) - Who Is The Organizer?

The director of Nagaland State Lotteries is in charge of managing and organizing the lottery in the state of Nagaland, as is the case with all other lotteries.

 

Load More
Tags :
Nagaland State Lottery Lottery Sambad Nagaland State Lottery 1 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery 6 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery 8 PM Result Lottery Sambad Today Nagaland State Lottery Result Wednesday Lottery Sambad Results Nagaland State Lotteries Online Lottery Sambad Today DECLARED Nagaland Lottery OUT Dear SPARK WEDNESDAY Morning Dear REGAL WEDNESDAY Day Dear DREAM WEDNESDAY Evening
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Will Budget Date Be Changed After Ajit Pawar's Death? This Happens If National Mourning Is Declared 
Will Budget Date Be Changed After Ajit Pawar's Death?
Cities
Six Private Schools In Gurugram Receive Bomb Threat Emails
Six Private Schools In Gurugram Receive Bomb Threat Emails
India
Ajit Pawar’s Net Worth: Assets, Properties & Financial Legacy He Leaves Behind
Ajit Pawar’s Net Worth: Assets, Properties & Financial Legacy He Leaves Behind
Cities
Avalanche Hits Tourist Area In J&K's Sonamarg: WATCH
Avalanche Hits Tourist Area In J&K's Sonamarg: WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

News Alert: Ajit Pawar Dies in Baramati Plane Crash; Wreckage Shows Complete Front Destruction
Breaking News: PM Modi Calls Maharashtra CM After Ajit Pawar Dies in Baramati Plane Crash
Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Dies in Baramati Plane Crash, All Five Onboard Killed in Tragic Accident
Breaking News: Baramati Plane Crash: DGCA Confirms Six Fatalities, SP Mentions Ajit Pawar Onboard
Breaking News: DGCA Confirms Six Dead in Baramati Chartered Plane Crash, Probe Underway
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget