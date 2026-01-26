Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (January 26, 2026): Dear RISE Morning 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Monday, Jan 26, 2026: Dear RISE Morning 1PM, Dear LEGEND Day 6PM, Dear CLOVER Evening 8PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM respectively.1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 12:35 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (January 26, 2026)
Source : Nagaland Lottery Official Website

Background

[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results MONDAY, 19-01-2026: 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Lottery Sambad Today: The DEAR RISE Morning Lottery, DEAR LEGEND Day, and DEAR CLOVER Evening—formerly known as DEAR DWARKA Morning, DEAR BLITZEN Day, and DEAR FINCH Evening, respectively—take place every Monday as part of the state's seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket costs ₹6, and the draw is formally held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001, under government-approved supervision.

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorized daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).

Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.

After the DEAR WISH Day 1PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.

Claiming a Prize - 3 Tips

If your ticket matches the winning numbers:

  1. Keep your original ticket safe.

  2. Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.

  3. Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.

(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR RISE Morning Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

12:35 PM (IST)  •  26 Jan 2026

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Monday: Claim Time Limit

Follow these strictly to claim prize money:

Always claim your prize within 30 days from the draw date.

If you don’t claim in time—even for a small amount—the prize might be forfeited.

12:28 PM (IST)  •  26 Jan 2026

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Monday: What If Prize Money is Less Than 10,000?

If your winning amount is ₹10,000 or less, the process is quick and simple:

  • Claim Directly from Authorized Seller / Agent

  • You do not need to go to the State Lotteries office.

  • Your winning amount can usually be paid on the spot by the authorized lottery agent, seller, or distributor who sold you the ticket.

  • They are permitted by the Nagaland State Government to make this payment on behalf of the government.

  • The government empowers local sellers and distributors to pay small prizes (≤ ₹10,000) directly to players, so winners don’t have to visit the official lottery office or fill complex forms.

  • This makes claiming faster and more convenient.

