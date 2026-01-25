Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesNortheastLIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (January 25, 2026): Dear WISH Morning 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (January 25, 2026): Dear WISH Morning 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Sunday, Jan 25, 2026: Dear WISH Morning 1PM, Dear EMPIRE Day 6PM, Dear MAGIC Evening 8PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM respectively.1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 12:05 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Out Live Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today 25 January 2026 dear wish morning 1 pm dear empire day 6 pm dear magic evening 8 pm sunday draw declared 1st prize 1 crore bumper jackpot check full winners list LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (January 25, 2026): Dear WISH Morning 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (January 25, 2026)
Source : Nagaland Lottery Official Website

Background

Lottery Sambad Today: The DEAR WISH Morning Lottery, DEAR EMPIRE Day, and DEAR MAGIC Evening—formerly known as DEAR YAMUNA Morning, DEAR VIXEN Day, and DEAR TOUCAN Evening, respectively—take place every Saturday as part of the state's seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket costs ₹6, and the draw is formally held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001, under government-approved supervision.

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorized daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).

Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.

After the DEAR WISH Day 1PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.

Claiming a Prize - 3 Tips

If your ticket matches the winning numbers:

  1. Keep your original ticket safe.

  2. Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.

  3. Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.

(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR WISH DAY Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

12:05 PM (IST)  •  25 Jan 2026

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Sunday: Full Prize Money Break-Up

Here’s the typical full prize money break-up (prize structure) for the Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad draws—covering the main prize tiers in daily lotteries like Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening:

The Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad prize breakup (for daily draws) is:

  • 1st Prize: ₹1 Crore

  • 2nd Prize: ₹9,000

  • 3rd Prize: ₹450

  • 4th Prize: ₹250

  • 5th Prize: ₹120

  • Consolation Prize: ₹1,000

These prizes, which offer winners in various categories in addition to the jackpot, make the lottery attractive.

11:59 AM (IST)  •  25 Jan 2026

Nagaland Lottery Result Saturday: Bumper Prize And Super Prize Details

Load More
Tags :
Nagaland Lottery Nagaland State Lottery Lottery Sambad Nagaland State Lottery 1 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery 6 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery 8 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery Result Sunday Lottery Sambad Today Dear WISH Sunday Lottery Sambad Results Nagaland State Lotteries Online Dear Empire Sunday Dear Magic Sunday
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Hindu Man Burnt Alive Inside Garage In Bangladesh
Hindu Man Burnt Alive Inside Garage In Bangladesh
India
EU Delegation In India For Republic Day, Set To Sign Key Deal In New Delhi
EU Delegation In India For Republic Day, Set To Sign Key Deal In New Delhi
World
Minneapolis Man Shot By ICE Officer Identified As ICU Nurse
Minneapolis Man Shot By ICE Officer Identified As ICU Nurse
World
No Breakthrough As Russia-Ukraine-US Talks Conclude: What We Know So Far
No Breakthrough As Russia-Ukraine-US Talks Conclude: What We Know So Far
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Rape allegations emerge in Patna NEET student death case, two police officers suspended
Breaking News: Tensions rise outside Prayagraj camp, Swami alleges threats to life
Breaking News: Rohini Acharya raises sharp questions ahead of RJD national executive meeting
Breaking News: Swami Avimukteshwaranand alleges attack plot, claims threat to life
Breaking News: Major police action in Patna NEET student death case, two SHOs suspended
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget