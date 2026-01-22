LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (Jan 22, 2026): Dear STAR MORNING THURSDAY 1PM Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Thursday, Jan 22, 2026: Dear STAR Morning 1PM, Dear SUPREME Day 6PM, Dear FAME Evening 8PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM. 1st Prize 1 CRORE
[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results THURSDAY, 22-01-2026: Complete Winners List
Lottery Sambad Today: The DEAR STAR Morning Lottery, DEAR SUPREME Day, and DEAR FAME Evening, previously known as DEAR MAHANADI Morning, DEAR DANCER Day and DEAR SANDPIPER Evening respectively are conducted every Thursday as part of the state’s seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket is priced at ₹6, and the draw is officially held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001, under government-authorised supervision.
The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorised daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:
1:00 PM – Morning draw
6:00 PM – Day draw
8:00 PM – Evening draw
Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).
Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.
After the DEAR STAR Morning 1PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.
Claiming A Prize - 3 Tips
If your ticket matches the winning numbers:
Keep your original ticket safe.
Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.
Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.
(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)
Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR STAR Morning Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.
[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Thursday: Common Mistakes First-Time Lottery Players Make
Understanding these mistakes can help you play safely, avoid losses, and stay scam-free:
Believing in “Guaranteed” Numbers
No agent, app, or person can predict lottery results.
Claims like fixed number, sure shot, or VIP pass are always fake.
Buying from Unauthorized Sellers
First-time players often buy from unknown online sources.
Always buy physical tickets from licensed local sellers only.
Not Checking the Correct Draw Name & Time
Each draw has a specific name and time (1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM).
Matching the wrong draw = thinking you lost or won incorrectly.
Losing or Damaging the Ticket
Torn, washed, or unreadable tickets may be rejected.
Always keep tickets flat, dry, and safe.
Forgetting to Sign the Ticket
Unsigned tickets can be claimed by someone else if lost.
Sign the back immediately after purchase.
Sharing Ticket Photos Online
Posting ticket images in WhatsApp/Telegram groups is risky.
Scammers can duplicate or misuse ticket details.
Paying “Claim Fees” to Strangers
No genuine lottery office asks winners to pay money first.
Taxes are deducted officially, not collected by agents.
Spending Beyond Budget
New players sometimes chase losses.
Always treat lottery as entertainment, not investment.
Falling for Fake Result Links
Clicking random result links can lead to fake websites or malware.
Bookmark trusted Lottery Sambad result sources.
Not Knowing Prize Claim Rules
Many winners miss deadlines or documents.
Learn Claim time limit
Bank claim process for big prizes
Smart First-Time Player Tips
Start small
Verify twice, act once
Stay calm after results
Ask before trusting anyone
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Thursday: Tips to Avoid Online Lottery Scams
Online lottery scams are common, especially around Lottery Sambad and state lottery results. Follow these practical tips to stay safe:
No One Can “Confirm” a Win
Lottery results are random.
Anyone claiming 100% sure numbers, “inside information,” or “fixed draws” is a scammer.
Use Only Official Sources
Check results only from official Nagaland State Lottery / Lottery Sambad platforms.
Avoid unknown websites, Telegram channels, WhatsApp groups, or Facebook pages.
Ignore Fraud Calls & Messages
Lottery offices never call, WhatsApp, or SMS winners.
Messages asking for processing fees, GST, or release charges are fake.
Never Share Ticket Details
DO NOT SHARE:
Ticket photo (front or back)
Barcode or serial number
Aadhaar, PAN, bank details, or OTP
Once shared, scammers can misuse your ticket.
No Advance Payment Rule
Genuine lottery winnings are deducted at source.
If someone asks you to pay money to receive your prize → 100% scam.