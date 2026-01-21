Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Jan 21, 2026): Dear STAR Morning THURSDAY 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Jan 21, 2026): Dear STAR Morning THURSDAY 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Thursday, Jan 15, 2026: Dear STAR Morning 1PM, Dear SUPREME Day 6PM, Dear FAME Evening 8PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM. 1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 11:24 AM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Source : Nagaland Lottery Official Website

Background

[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results THURSDAY, 21-01-2026:

Lottery Sambad Today: The DEAR STAR Morning Lottery, DEAR SUPREME Day, and DEAR FAME Evening, previously known as DEAR MAHANADI Morning, DEAR DANCER Day and DEAR SANDPIPER Evening respectively are conducted every Thursday as part of the state’s seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket is priced at ₹6, and the draw is officially held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001, under government-authorised supervision.

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorised daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).

Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.

After the DEAR STAR Morning 1PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.

Claiming A Prize - 3 Tips

If your ticket matches the winning numbers:

  1. Keep your original ticket safe.

  2. Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.

  3. Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.

(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR STAR Morning Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

11:24 AM (IST)  •  21 Jan 2026

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Thursday: Who Is The Organizer?

The official organizer of the Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad is Government of Nagaland (Department of Finance, Nagaland State Lotteries). The Nagaland State Government is the sole legal authority that organizes, controls, and regulates all Nagaland lottery draws. The lottery is conducted through the Nagaland State Lotteries, which functions under the Finance Department of the state.

11:15 AM (IST)  •  21 Jan 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Thursday: Draw Names And Timings

1. Dear Morning Lottery

  • Draw Time: 1:00 PM

  • Old Name: Dear Mahanadi

  • New Name: Dear Star

  • Top Prize: ₹1 Crore (varies by scheme)

2. Dear Day Lottery

  • Draw Time: 6:00 PM

  • Old Name: Dear Dancer

  • New Name: Dear Supreme

  • Top Prize: ₹1 Crore (varies by scheme)

3. Dear Evening Lottery

  • Draw Time: 8:00 PM

  • Old Name: Dear Sandpiper

  • New Name: Dear Fame

  • Top Prize: ₹1 Crore (varies by scheme)

