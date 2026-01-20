Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (January 20, 2026): Dear SHINE MORNING TUESDAY 1PM Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Tuesday, January 20, 2026: Dear SHINE Morning, Dear PRESTIGE Day, Dear DESTINY Evening Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM respectively.1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 12:34 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Tuesday Result DECLARED - Check Winners
Source : Nagaland Lottery Official Website

Background

[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results TUESDAY, 20-01-2026: Complete Winners List 

Lottery Sambad Today: The DEAR SHINE Morning Lottery, DEAR PRESTIGE Day, and DEAR DESTINY Evening—formerly known as DEAR GODAVARI Morning, DEAR COMET Day, and DEAR GOOSE Evening, respectively—take place every Monday as part of the state's seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket costs ₹6, and the draw is formally held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001, under government-approved supervision.

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorized daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).

Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.

After the DEAR SHINE Day 1PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.

Claiming a Prize - 3 Tips

If your ticket matches the winning numbers:

  1. Keep your original ticket safe.

  2. Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.

  3. Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.

(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR SHINE Morning Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

12:34 PM (IST)  •  20 Jan 2026

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad: How to Claim Prize Money – 7 Basic Rules

Here are the SEVEN basic rules to claim Nagaland Lottery prize money clearly explained. These apply to Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad – Result Today and are commonly followed by winners.

 Keep the Original Winning Ticket Safe

The original ticket is mandatory to claim any prize.

The ticket must be undamaged, readable, and genuine.

Photocopies or digital images are not accepted.

Sign on the Back of the Ticket

Sign your name on the reverse side of the winning ticket immediately.

This confirms ownership and prevents misuse.

Verify the Result from Trusted Sources

Match the ticket number, series, draw name, date, and time carefully.

Check results only from authorized lottery Sambad sources.

Follow the ₹10,000 Rule

Prize ≤ ₹10,000:
👉 Claim directly from the authorized seller/agent.

Prize > ₹10,000:
👉 Claim only through the Nagaland State Lottery office or authorized nodal office.

Submit Required Documents (For Big Prizes)

For prizes above ₹10,000, you must submit:

Original signed ticket

Claim application form

PAN card (mandatory)

Valid photo ID

Passport-size photos

Bank details (cancelled cheque)

Claim Within the Time Limit

Prize money must be claimed within 30 days from the draw date.

Late claims are rejected, and the prize becomes invalid.

Accept Tax Deduction (TDS)

Prizes above ₹10,000 are subject to 30% TDS + applicable cess.

Tax is deducted before payment.

Lottery income must be declared in your Income Tax Return.

Quick Summary Table

Rule Description
Rule 1 Keep original ticket
Rule 2 Sign ticket back
Rule 3 Verify result properly
Rule 4 Follow ₹10,000 claim rule
Rule 5 Submit documents
Rule 6 Claim within 30 days
Rule 7 TDS applicable

 

12:33 PM (IST)  •  20 Jan 2026

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Tuesday: Claim Time Limit

Follow these strictly to claim prize money:

Always claim your prize within 30 days from the draw date.

If you don’t claim in time—even for a small amount—the prize might be forfeited.

