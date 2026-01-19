Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (January 19, 2026): Dear RISE MORNING MONDAY 1PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 77A 71348

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (January 19, 2026): Dear RISE MORNING MONDAY 1PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 77A 71348

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Monday, Jan 19, 2026: Dear RISE Morning 1PM, Dear LEGEND Day 6PM, Dear CLOVER Evening 8PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM respectively.1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 01:15 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Monday (Jan 19, 2026): Dear Rise Morning 1PM, Dear Legend Day 6PM, Dear Clover Evening 8PM Draw DECLARED - Check Winners
Source : Nagaland Lottery Official Website

Background

[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results MONDAY, 19-01-2026: Complete Winners List 

Lottery Sambad Today: The DEAR RISE Morning Lottery, DEAR LEGEND Day, and DEAR CLOVER Evening—formerly known as DEAR DWARKA Morning, DEAR BLITZEN Day, and DEAR FINCH Evening, respectively—take place every Monday as part of the state's seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket costs ₹6, and the draw is formally held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001, under government-approved supervision.

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorized daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).

Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.

After the DEAR WISH Day 1PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.

Claiming a Prize - 3 Tips

If your ticket matches the winning numbers:

  1. Keep your original ticket safe.

  2. Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.

  3. Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.

(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR RISE Morning Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

13:15 PM (IST)  •  19 Jan 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Monday Result Out LIVE: Dear RISE MORNING 1PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 77A 71348


13:00 PM (IST)  •  19 Jan 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Monday: Dear RISE Morning 1PM Draw Declared - Check Winners

To be announced soon. Stay tuned to get the latest Nagaland Sambad live lottery result updates only on ABP LIVE.

