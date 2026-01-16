Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (Jan 16, 2026): Dear VICTORY FRIDAY 1PM Draw To Be DECLARED SOON - 1st Prize 1 CRORE

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Friday, Jan 16, 2026: Dear VICTORY Morning 1PM, Dear CROWN Day 6PM, Dear HORIZON Evening 8PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM. 1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 12:07 PM (IST)

LIVE

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday: Dear Victory 1PM, Dear Crown 6PM, Dear Horizon 8PM Draw Declared - Check Winners
Source : Nagaland Lottery Official Website

Background

[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results FRIDAY, 16-01-2026: Complete Winners List 

Lottery Sambad Today: The DEAR VICTORY Morning Lottery, DEAR CROWN Day, and DEAR HORIZON Evening, previously known as DEAR MEGHNA Morning, DEAR DASHER Day and DEAR SEAGULL Evening respectively are conducted every Friday as part of the state’s seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket is priced at ₹6, and the draw is officially held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001, under government-authorised supervision.

ALSO READ: Nagaland Lottery Sambad Yesterday OUT (Jan 15, 2026): Dear FAME EVENING THURSDAY 8PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 95E 66572

 

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result (16.01.2026): Dear VICTORY MORNING 1PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 CRORE

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result (16.01.2026): Dear CROWN DAY 6PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 CRORE

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result (16.01.2026): Dear HORIZON EVENING 6PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 CRORE

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorised daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).

Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.

After the DEAR VICTORY Morning 1PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.

Claiming A Prize - 3 Tips

If your ticket matches the winning numbers:

  1. Keep your original ticket safe.

  2. Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.

  3. Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.

(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR VICTORY Morning 1PM Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

New Update
