LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (Jan 15, 2026): Dear STAR MORNING THURSDAY 1 PM Draw To Be DECLARED SOON - 1st Prize 1 CRORE
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Thursday, Jan 15, 2026: Dear STAR Morning 1PM, Dear SUPREME Day 6PM, Dear FAME Evening 8PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM. 1st Prize 1 CRORE TBA
[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results THURSDAY, 15-01-2026: Complete Winners List
Lottery Sambad Today: The DEAR STAR Morning Lottery, DEAR SUPREME Day, and DEAR FAME Evening, previously known as DEAR MAHANADI Morning, DEAR DANCER Day and DEAR SANDPIPER Evening respectively are conducted every Thursday as part of the state’s seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket is priced at ₹6, and the draw is officially held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001, under government-authorised supervision.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result (15.01.2026): Dear STAR MORNING 1PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 CRORE
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result (15.01.2026): Dear SUPREME DAY 6PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 CRORE
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result (15.01.2026): Dear FAME EVENING 6PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 CRORE
The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorised daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:
1:00 PM – Morning draw
6:00 PM – Day draw
8:00 PM – Evening draw
Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).
Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.
According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.
Claiming A Prize - 3 Tips
If your ticket matches the winning numbers:
-
Keep your original ticket safe.
-
Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.
-
Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.
(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)
Stay tuned for the latest Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates.
[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Prize Claim: Common Mistakes to Avoid
Here are the most common mistakes winners make while claiming Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad prize money—and how to avoid them. This will help ensure your claim is smooth and not rejected.
Losing or Damaging the Original Ticket
Torn, faded, or water-damaged tickets
Lost ticket or only a photocopy
What To Do:
Keep the ticket in a dry, safe place
Laminate or store in a plastic cover
No original ticket = no prize
Forgetting to Sign the Back of the Ticket
Unsigned ticket
Signature mismatch
What To Do:
Sign on the back immediately after checking the result
Use the same signature as on your ID
Checking Results from Fake or Unofficial Sources
Trusting WhatsApp forwards or random websites
Misreading draw time or date
What To Do:
Verify results only from authorized Lottery Sambad sources
Double-check ticket number, series, date & draw time
Going to the Wrong Place to Claim
Trying to claim big prizes from local seller
Visiting unauthorized offices
What To Do:
≤ ₹10,000 → Authorized seller
₹10,000 → Nagaland State Lottery / nodal office only
Missing Required Documents
Forgetting PAN card
No bank details
Incomplete claim form
What To Do:
Prepare all documents in advance
Carry both originals and photocopies
Not Claiming Within the Time Limit
Delaying the claim
Missing the 30-day deadline
What To Do:
Start the claim process immediately after winning
Mark the deadline on your calendar
Expecting Full Amount Without Tax Deduction
Shock at TDS deduction
Not declaring income later
What To Do:
Remember: 30% TDS + cess applies for prizes above ₹10,000
Declare lottery income in your Income Tax Return
Falling for Fake Calls or Messages
Paying “processing fees”
Sharing OTP, Aadhaar, or bank details
What To Do:
Lottery authorities never ask for money to release prizes
Never share personal or banking details over phone
Giving Ticket to Unauthorized Middlemen
Handing ticket to unknown agents
Trusting brokers promising faster payment
What To Do:
Deal only with official offices or authorized agents
You can submit the claim yourself
Quick Safety Checklist
✔ Original ticket safe & signed
✔ Result verified from trusted source
✔ Correct claim office visited
✔ All documents ready
✔ Claimed within 30 days
✔ No money paid to anyone
Nagaland Lottery Prize Claim Documents Required – Step-by-Step Explanation
Below is a clear, step-by-step explanation of documents required to claim Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad prize money, especially useful for prizes above ₹10,000.
Step 1: Original Winning Lottery Ticket
This is the most important document.
The ticket must be Original (not photocopy)
Undamaged and readable
Sign on the back of the ticket before submission.
Without the original ticket, no claim is accepted.
Step 2: Filled Claim Application Form
Collect the official claim form from Nagaland State Lottery office, or Authorized nodal office. Then fill in:
Name of winner
Ticket number & series
Draw name, date & time
Prize amount
Address & contact details
Sign the form carefully.
Step 3: PAN Card (Mandatory for ₹10,000+)
A copy of your PAN card is compulsory.
Required for Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) and Income-tax reporting
If PAN is not provided, the claim cannot be processed.
Step 4: Valid Photo Identity Proof
Submit a self-attested copy of any one:
Aadhaar Card
Voter ID
Passport
Driving Licence
This confirms the identity of the ticket holder.
Step 5: Passport-Size Photographs
Usually 2 recent photographs are required.
Used for official records and verification.
Step 6: Bank Account Details
To receive the prize money:
Cancelled cheque OR
Bank passbook copy
Must clearly show: Account holder name, Account number and IFSC code
Large prizes are paid only through bank transfer or cheque.
Step 7: Affidavit / Declaration (If Required)
Some offices ask for a notarized affidavit stating:
You are the rightful ticket owner
Ticket was purchased legally
Required mainly for high-value prizes.
Documents Checklist (Quick View)
✔ Original signed lottery ticket
✔ Claim application form
✔ PAN card copy
✔ Photo ID proof
✔ Passport-size photos
✔ Bank details
✔ Affidavit (if asked)
Important Reminder: Submit all documents within 30 days from the draw date. Incomplete or late submissions may lead to rejection. Proper submission of these documents ensures smooth verification, correct tax deduction, and timely payment of your Nagaland Lottery prize.