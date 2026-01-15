Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (Jan 15, 2026): Dear STAR MORNING THURSDAY 1 PM Draw To Be DECLARED SOON - 1st Prize 1 CRORE

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Thursday, Jan 15, 2026: Dear STAR Morning 1PM, Dear SUPREME Day 6PM, Dear FAME Evening 8PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM. 1st Prize 1 CRORE TBA

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 01:04 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Thursday: Dear Star Morning, Dear Supreme Day, Dear Fame Evening Draw Declared - Check Lucky Winners
Source : Nagaland Lottery Official Website

Background

[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results THURSDAY, 15-01-2026: Complete Winners List 

Lottery Sambad Today: The DEAR STAR Morning Lottery, DEAR SUPREME Day, and DEAR FAME Evening, previously known as DEAR MAHANADI Morning, DEAR DANCER Day and DEAR SANDPIPER Evening respectively are conducted every Thursday as part of the state’s seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket is priced at ₹6, and the draw is officially held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001, under government-authorised supervision.

ALSO READ: Nagaland Lottery Sambad Yesterday OUT (Jan 14, 2026): Dear REGAL DAY WEDNESDAY 6 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No.92G 72396

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result (15.01.2026): Dear STAR MORNING 1PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 CRORE

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result (15.01.2026): Dear SUPREME DAY 6PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 CRORE

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result (15.01.2026): Dear FAME EVENING 6PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 CRORE

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorised daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).

Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.

After the DEAR SPARK Day 1PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.

Claiming A Prize - 3 Tips

If your ticket matches the winning numbers:

  1. Keep your original ticket safe.

  2. Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.

  3. Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.

(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR RISE Morning Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

13:04 PM (IST)  •  15 Jan 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Prize Claim: Common Mistakes to Avoid

Here are the most common mistakes winners make while claiming Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad prize money—and how to avoid them. This will help ensure your claim is smooth and not rejected.

Losing or Damaging the Original Ticket

Torn, faded, or water-damaged tickets

Lost ticket or only a photocopy

What To Do:

Keep the ticket in a dry, safe place

Laminate or store in a plastic cover

No original ticket = no prize

Forgetting to Sign the Back of the Ticket

Unsigned ticket

Signature mismatch

What To Do:

Sign on the back immediately after checking the result

Use the same signature as on your ID

Checking Results from Fake or Unofficial Sources

Trusting WhatsApp forwards or random websites

Misreading draw time or date

What To Do:

Verify results only from authorized Lottery Sambad sources

Double-check ticket number, series, date & draw time

Going to the Wrong Place to Claim

Trying to claim big prizes from local seller

Visiting unauthorized offices

What To Do:

≤ ₹10,000 → Authorized seller

₹10,000 → Nagaland State Lottery / nodal office only

Missing Required Documents

Forgetting PAN card

No bank details

Incomplete claim form

What To Do: 

Prepare all documents in advance

Carry both originals and photocopies

Not Claiming Within the Time Limit

Delaying the claim

Missing the 30-day deadline

What To Do: 

Start the claim process immediately after winning

Mark the deadline on your calendar

Expecting Full Amount Without Tax Deduction

Shock at TDS deduction

Not declaring income later

What To Do:

Remember: 30% TDS + cess applies for prizes above ₹10,000

Declare lottery income in your Income Tax Return

Falling for Fake Calls or Messages

Paying “processing fees”

Sharing OTP, Aadhaar, or bank details

What To Do:

Lottery authorities never ask for money to release prizes

Never share personal or banking details over phone

Giving Ticket to Unauthorized Middlemen

Handing ticket to unknown agents

Trusting brokers promising faster payment

What To Do:

Deal only with official offices or authorized agents

You can submit the claim yourself

Quick Safety Checklist

✔ Original ticket safe & signed
✔ Result verified from trusted source
✔ Correct claim office visited
✔ All documents ready
✔ Claimed within 30 days
✔ No money paid to anyone

13:01 PM (IST)  •  15 Jan 2026

Nagaland Lottery Prize Claim Documents Required – Step-by-Step Explanation

Below is a clear, step-by-step explanation of documents required to claim Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad prize money, especially useful for prizes above ₹10,000.

Step 1: Original Winning Lottery Ticket

This is the most important document.

The ticket must be Original (not photocopy)

Undamaged and readable

Sign on the back of the ticket before submission.

Without the original ticket, no claim is accepted.

Step 2: Filled Claim Application Form

Collect the official claim form from Nagaland State Lottery office, or Authorized nodal office. Then fill in:

Name of winner

Ticket number & series

Draw name, date & time

Prize amount

Address & contact details

Sign the form carefully.

Step 3: PAN Card (Mandatory for ₹10,000+)

A copy of your PAN card is compulsory.

Required for Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) and Income-tax reporting

If PAN is not provided, the claim cannot be processed.

Step 4: Valid Photo Identity Proof

Submit a self-attested copy of any one:

Aadhaar Card

Voter ID

Passport

Driving Licence

This confirms the identity of the ticket holder.

Step 5: Passport-Size Photographs

Usually 2 recent photographs are required.

Used for official records and verification.

Step 6: Bank Account Details

To receive the prize money:

Cancelled cheque OR

Bank passbook copy

Must clearly show: Account holder name, Account number and IFSC code

Large prizes are paid only through bank transfer or cheque.

Step 7: Affidavit / Declaration (If Required)

Some offices ask for a notarized affidavit stating:

You are the rightful ticket owner

Ticket was purchased legally

Required mainly for high-value prizes.

Documents Checklist (Quick View)

✔ Original signed lottery ticket
✔ Claim application form
✔ PAN card copy
✔ Photo ID proof
✔ Passport-size photos
✔ Bank details
✔ Affidavit (if asked)

Important Reminder: Submit all documents within 30 days from the draw date. Incomplete or late submissions may lead to rejection. Proper submission of these documents ensures smooth verification, correct tax deduction, and timely payment of your Nagaland Lottery prize.

