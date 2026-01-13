Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Jan 13, 2026): Dear SHINE MORNING TUESDAY 1PM Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Jan 13, 2026): Dear SHINE MORNING TUESDAY 1PM Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Tuesday, Jan 13, 2026: Dear SHINE Morning 1PM, Dear PRESTIGE Day 6PM, Dear DESTINY Evening 8PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM. 1st Prize 1 CRORE TBA

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 12:12 PM (IST)

LIVE

Source : ABP LIVE

Background

[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results Tuesday, 13-01-2026: Complete Winners List 

Lottery Sambad Today: The DEAR SHINE Morning Lottery, DEAR PRESTIGE Day, and DEAR DESTINY Evening, formerly known as DEAR GODAVARI Morning, DEAR COMET Day, and DEAR GOOSE Evening, respectively, take place every Tuesday as part of the state's seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket costs ₹6, and the draw is formally held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001, under government-approved supervision.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result (11.01.2026): Dear RISE MORNING 1PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 CRORE Ticket No. 80L 06534

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorised daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).

Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.

After the DEAR PRESTIGE Day 1PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.

Claiming A Prize - 3 Tips

If your ticket matches the winning numbers:

  1. Keep your original ticket safe.

  2. Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.

  3. Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.

(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR RISE Morning Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

New Update
