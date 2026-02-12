Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesNortheastLIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Feb 12, 2026): Dear STAR Morning THURSDAY 1 PM Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Feb 12, 2026): Dear STAR Morning THURSDAY 1 PM Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Thursday, Feb 12, 2026: Dear STAR Morning 1PM, Dear SUPREME Day 6PM, Dear FAME Evening 8 PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM. 1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 11:32 AM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Out Live Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today 12 February 2026 dear star morning 1 pm dear supreme day 6 pm dear fame evening 8 pm thursday draw declared 1st prize 1 crore bumper jackpot check full winners list LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Feb 12, 2026): Dear STAR Morning THURSDAY 1 PM Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Feb 12, 2026)
Source : Nagaland Lottery Official Website

Background

[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results THURSDAY, 12-02-2026: 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Lottery Sambad Today (12.02.2026): The DEAR STAR Morning Lottery, DEAR SUPREME Day, and DEAR FAME Evening, previously known as DEAR MAHANADI Morning, DEAR DANCER Day and DEAR SANDPIPER Evening respectively are conducted every Thursday as part of the state’s seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket is priced at ₹6, and the draw is officially held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001, under government-authorised supervision.

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorised daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).

Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.

After the DEAR FAME EVENING 8PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.

Claiming A Prize - 3 Tips

If your ticket matches the winning numbers:

  1. Keep your original ticket safe.

  2. Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.

  3. Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.

(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR FAME EVENING 8PM Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

11:32 AM (IST)  •  12 Feb 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Thursday: Draw Names and Timings

1. Dear Morning Lottery

  • Draw Time: 1:00 PM

  • Old Name: Dear Mahanadi

  • New Name: Dear Star

  • Top Prize: ₹1 Crore (varies by scheme)

2. Dear Day Lottery

  • Draw Time: 6:00 PM

  • Old Name: Dear Dancer

  • New Name: Dear Supreme

  • Top Prize: ₹1 Crore (varies by scheme)

3. Dear Evening Lottery

  • Draw Time: 8:00 PM

  • Old Name: Dear Sandpiper

  • New Name: Dear Fame

  • Top Prize: ₹1 Crore (varies by scheme)

11:18 AM (IST)  •  12 Feb 2026

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Thursday: Govt's Roles And Responsibilities

The Government of Nagaland plays the most critical role:

Authorization & Regulation

Issue licenses to authorized distributors

Ensure compliance with the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998

Conduct of Draws

Schedule daily draws (Morning, Day, Evening)

Ensure transparency and fairness in draw procedures

Revenue Management

Collect lottery revenue

Allocate funds for public welfare and development

Monitoring & Audit

Prevent fraud, fake tickets, and illegal lotteries

Conduct regular audits and inspections

Public Communication

Publish official results through authorized channels

Load More
Tags :
Lottery Sambad Result Lottery Sambad Lottery Sambad Today Dear Lottery Sambad Nagaland Lottery Sambad Lottery Sambad 1pm Today Lottery Sambad 6pm Today Lottery Sambad 8pm Today Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Star Thursday Result Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Supreme Thursday Result Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Fame Thursday Result Nagaland Lottery Sambad Live Result Thursday Nagalandlotterylive Thursday Result Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today 12 February 2026
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Shivam Arrested In Kanpur Lamborghini Crash
Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Shivam Arrested In Kanpur Lamborghini Crash
World
Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election After Hasina's Ouster, BNP Emerges Frontrunner: Top Points
Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election After Hasina's Ouster, BNP Emerges Frontrunner
World
Trump Urges Continued Iran Talks During White House Meeting With Netanyahu, Warns Of Action
Trump Urges Continued Iran Talks During White House Meeting With Netanyahu, Warns Of Action
India
‘Baseless Allegations’: Hardeep Puri Hits Back At Rahul Over Epstein Files
‘Baseless Allegations’: Hardeep Puri Hits Back At Rahul Over Epstein Files
Advertisement

Videos

Political Row: Dhaka Sees Heavy Deployment Ahead of Tarique Rahman’s Vote
Politics: Bangladesh Holds First Election After Hasina Government’s Ouster
White House Meet: Trump Meets Netanyahu at White House, Iran Nuclear Issue Discussed
Mumbai Alert: Lift Falls in Mumbai High-Rise, Five Injured
GEN Z Impact: Youth Vote May Decide Bangladesh’s Next Prime Minister
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
How Deleted Assam BJP Video Raises Questions On Political Messaging & Responsibility
Opinion
Embed widget