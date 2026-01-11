Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (January 11, 2026): Dear WISH MORNING 1PM Draw DECLARED SOON - 1st Prize 1 CRORE

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (January 11, 2026): Dear WISH MORNING 1PM Draw DECLARED SOON - 1st Prize 1 CRORE

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Sunday, Jan 11, 2026: Dear WISH Morning 1PM, Dear EMPIRE Day 6PM, Dear MAGIC Evening 8PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM respectively.1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 11 Jan 2026 12:43 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Source : Nagaland Lottery Official Website

Background

[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results Saturday, 10-01-2026: Complete Winners List 

Lottery Sambad Today: The DEAR WISH Morning Lottery, DEAR EMPIRE Day, and DEAR MAGIC Evening—formerly known as DEAR YAMUNA Morning, DEAR VIXEN Day, and DEAR TOUCAN Evening, respectively—take place every Saturday as part of the state's seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket costs ₹6, and the draw is formally held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001, under government-approved supervision.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result (11.01.2026): Dear WISH MORNING 1PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (SOON) - 1st Prize 1 CRORE

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result (11.01.2026): Dear EMPIRE DAY 6PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (SOON) -1st Prize 1 CRORE

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result (11.01.2026): Dear MAGIC EVENING 8PM Lucky Draw DECLARED NEXT - 1st Prize 1 CRORE

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorized daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).

Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.

After the DEAR WISH Day 1PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.

Claiming a Prize - 3 Tips

If your ticket matches the winning numbers:

  1. Keep your original ticket safe.

  2. Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.

  3. Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.

(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR WISH DAY Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

12:43 PM (IST)  •  11 Jan 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad – Advisory for Participants

Participating in the Nagaland State Lottery can be enjoyable, but it’s important to do so responsibly and safely. Please keep the following advisory points in mind:

Buy Tickets Safely

  • Purchase tickets only from authorized sellers or official sources.

  • Avoid agents who promise “fixed” or “guaranteed” numbers—there is no such thing in lotteries.

Check Results Carefully

  • Verify results only from official Nagaland State Lottery / Lottery Sambad sources.

  • Double-check the draw time (1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM) and the correct draw name (e.g., Dear Wish, Dear Empire, Dear Magic).

Keep Your Ticket Secure

  • Preserve the original ticket in good condition.

  • Sign on the back of the ticket immediately after purchase to establish ownership.

12:42 PM (IST)  •  11 Jan 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Prize Claim: Common Mistakes to Avoid

Here are the most common mistakes winners make while claiming Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad prize money—and how to avoid them. This will help ensure your claim is smooth and not rejected.

Losing or Damaging the Original Ticket

  • Torn, faded, or water-damaged tickets
  • Lost ticket or only a photocopy

What To Do:

  • Keep the ticket in a dry, safe place
  • Laminate or store in a plastic cover
  • No original ticket = no prize

Forgetting to Sign the Back of the Ticket

  • Unsigned ticket
  • Signature mismatch

What To Do:

  • Sign on the back immediately after checking the result
  • Use the same signature as on your ID

Checking Results from Fake or Unofficial Sources

  • Trusting WhatsApp forwards or random websites
  • Misreading draw time or date

What To Do:

  • Verify results only from authorized Lottery Sambad sources
  • Double-check ticket number, series, date & draw time

Going to the Wrong Place to Claim

  • Trying to claim big prizes from local seller
  • Visiting unauthorized offices

What To Do:

  • ≤ ₹10,000 → Authorized seller
  • ₹10,000 → Nagaland State Lottery / nodal office only

Missing Required Documents

  • Forgetting PAN card
  • No bank details
  • Incomplete claim form

What To Do: 

  • Prepare all documents in advance
  • Carry both originals and photocopies

Not Claiming Within the Time Limit

  • Delaying the claim
  • Missing the 30-day deadline

What To Do: 

  • Start the claim process immediately after winning
  • Mark the deadline on your calendar

Expecting Full Amount Without Tax Deduction

  • Shock at TDS deduction
  • Not declaring income later

What To Do:

  • Remember: 30% TDS + cess applies for prizes above ₹10,000
  • Declare lottery income in your Income Tax Return

Falling for Fake Calls or Messages

  • Paying “processing fees”
  • Sharing OTP, Aadhaar, or bank details

What To Do:

  • Lottery authorities never ask for money to release prizes
  • Never share personal or banking details over phone

Giving Ticket to Unauthorized Middlemen

  • Handing ticket to unknown agents
  • Trusting brokers promising faster payment

What To Do:

  • Deal only with official offices or authorized agents
  • You can submit the claim yourself

Quick Safety Checklist

✔ Original ticket safe & signed
✔ Result verified from trusted source
✔ Correct claim office visited
✔ All documents ready
✔ Claimed within 30 days
✔ No money paid to anyone

