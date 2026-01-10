LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (January 10, 2026): Dear VISION MORNING 1PM Draw DECLARED (SOON) - 1st Prize 1 CRORE
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Saturday, January 10, 2026: Dear VISION Morning, Dear ELITE Day, Dear LUCKY Evening Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM respectively.1st Prize 1 CRORE
[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results Saturday, 10-01-2026: Complete Winners List
Lottery Sambad Today: The DEAR VISION Morning Lottery, DEAR ELITE Day, and DEAR LUCKY Evening—formerly known as DEAR NARMADA Morning, DEAR DONNER Day, and DEAR STORK Evening, respectively—take place every Saturday as part of the state's seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket costs ₹6, and the draw is formally held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001, under government-approved supervision.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result (10.01.2026): Dear VISION MORNING 1PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (SOON) - 1st Prize 1 CRORE
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result (10.01.2026): Dear ELITE DAY 6PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (SOON) -1st Prize 1 CRORE
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result (10.01.2026): Dear LUCKY EVENING 8PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (SOON) -1st Prize 1 CRORE
The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorized daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:
1:00 PM – Morning draw
6:00 PM – Day draw
8:00 PM – Evening draw
Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).
Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.
After the DEAR VISION Morning 1PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.
Claiming a Prize - 3 Tips
If your ticket matches the winning numbers:
-
Keep your original ticket safe.
-
Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.
-
Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.
(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)
[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Saturday: Govt's Roles And Responsibilities
The Government of Nagaland plays the most critical role:
-
Authorization & Regulation
Issue licenses to authorized distributors
Ensure compliance with the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998
-
Conduct of Draws
Schedule daily draws (Morning, Day, Evening)
Ensure transparency and fairness in draw procedures
-
Revenue Management
Collect lottery revenue
Allocate funds for public welfare and development
-
Monitoring & Audit
Prevent fraud, fake tickets, and illegal lotteries
Conduct regular audits and inspections
-
Public Communication
Publish official results through authorized channels
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Saturday: History, Importance And Significance
The Nagaland State Lottery is one of the oldest government-approved lottery systems in India. Lotteries were legalised in India in the 1960s to give the government a steady source of revenue. Lotteries were first held in Nagaland under the state's Finance Department in 1972. It has evolved over time from standard paper draws to a well-liked daily lottery with multiple draws—especially Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening—conducted daily.