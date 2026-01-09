[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results Thursday, 08-01-2026: Complete Winners List

As part of the state's seven official weekly lottery schemes, the DEAR VICTORY Morning Lottery, DEAR CROWN Day, and DEAR HORIZON Evening, which were formerly known as DEAR MEGHNA Morning, DEAR DASHER Day, and DEAR SEAGULL Evening, respectively, are held every Friday. The price of each Nagaland lottery ticket is ₹6, and the draw is officially conducted under government-approved supervision at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result (08.01.2026): Dear VICTORY MORNING 1PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 91K 69202

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result (08.01.2026): Dear CROWN EVENING 8PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 CRORE

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result (08.01.2026): Dear HORIZON EVENING 8PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 CRORE

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Today: Lottery Sambad in Nagaland with the announcement of the DEAR VICTORY MORNING result today, thousands of players in the state and beyond are checking their match ticket numbers and Nagaland lottery results. The DEAR VICTORY MORNING Lottery, which is widely regarded as one of the most reputable and well-liked daily lottery draws in Nagaland, consistently draws participants because of its clear procedure, dependable schedule, and alluring prize structure, which includes bumper jackpot rewards.

While some Indian states have outright banned lottery games, thirteen states have legalised them. Nagaland is one of the thirteen Indian states where lotteries have been legal since 1967. The remaining twelve states are Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim.

Every day, a large number of people participate in the Nagaland Lottery, which is widely acknowledged for its government authorisation, transparency, and credibility. The demand for quick, precise, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is rising as players buy tickets through authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms.

Participants are urged to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list following the announcement of the DEAR VICTORY MORNING Result Today. In accordance with the guidelines, winners must follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure, presenting the original winning ticket and legitimate identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices.

To make sure you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw, stay tuned to this live blog for the most recent DEAR VICTORY MORNING Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]