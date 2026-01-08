Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (January 8, 2026): Dear STAR MORNING THURSDAY 1PM Draw DECLARED Soon - 1st Prize (1 CRORE) Ticket No. 77A 98742

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (January 8, 2026): Dear STAR MORNING THURSDAY 1PM Draw DECLARED Soon - 1st Prize (1 CRORE) Ticket No. 77A 98742

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Thursday, January 08, 2026: Dear STAR Morning, Dear SUPREME Day, Dear FAME Evening Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM respectively.1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 01:14 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Thursday: Deare Star Morning 1 PM, Dear Supreme Day 6PM, Dear Fame Evening 8PM Result DECLARED- Check WinnersNagaland Lottery Sambad Thursday: Deare Star Morning 1 PM, Dear Supreme Day 6PM, Dear Fame Evening 8PM Result DECLARED- Check Winners
Source : Nagaland Lottery Official Website

Background

[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results Thursday, 08-01-2026: Complete Winners List  

The DEAR STAR Morning Lottery, DEAR SUPREME Day and DEAR FAME Evening, are prominent draws under the Nagaland State Lottery, previously known as DEAR MAHANADI Morning, DEAR DANCER Day and DEAR SANDPIPER Evening respectively are conducted every Thursday as part of the state’s seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket is priced at ₹6, and the draw is officially held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001, under government-authorised supervision.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result (08.01.2026): Dear STAR MORNING 1PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 CRORE


Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result (08.01.2026): Dear SUPREME DAY 6PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 CRORE

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result (08.01.2026): Dear SUPREME DAY 6PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 CRORE

To be announced next.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result (08.01.2026): Dear FAME EVENING 8PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 CRORE

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result (08.01.2026): Dear FAME EVENING 8PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 CRORE

To be announced next.

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Today: The Nagaland Lottery sambad Today, DEAR STAR MORNING result has now been declared, prompting thousands of players across the state and beyond to check their Nagaland lottery results and match ticket numbers. Widely regarded as one of the most trusted and popular Nagaland daily lottery draws, the DEAR REGAL DAY Lottery attracts consistent participation due to its transparent process, reliable schedule, and attractive prize structure, including bumper jackpot rewards.

Thirteen Indian states have made it legal to conduct and play lottery games, while the remaining states have completely prohibited such activities. One of the thirteen Indian states where lotteries have been permitted since 1967 is Nagaland. Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim comprise the remaining twelve states.

The Nagaland Lottery is widely recognised for its government authorisation, transparency, and credibility, attracting large-scale participation every day. Players purchase Nagaland Lottery tickets through authorised offline sellers and approved online platforms, increasing the demand for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates.

After the release of the Nagaland Lottery DEAR STAR MORNING Result Today, participants are advised to carefully match their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. Winners must follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim process, submitting the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices, in line with prescribed guidelines.

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR STAR MORNING Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates, ensuring you don’t miss any official announcement from today’s draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

13:12 PM (IST)  •  08 Jan 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (08.01.2026): Dear STAR MORNING 1PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 77A 98742


13:00 PM (IST)  •  08 Jan 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Thursday: Dear STAR Morning 1PM Draw Declared - Check Winners

To be announced soon. Stay tuned to get the latest Nagaland Sambad live lottery result updates only on ABP LIVE.

New Update
