Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesNortheastLIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (February 04, 2026): Dear SPARK Morning 1 PM Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (February 04, 2026): Dear SPARK Morning 1 PM Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Wednesday, Feb 04, 2026: Dear SPARK Morning 1PM, Dear REGAL Day 6PM, Dear DREAM Evening 8PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM. 1st Prize 1 CRORE TBA

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 12:21 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Out Live Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today 04 February 2026 dear spark morning 1 pm dear regal day 6 pm dear dream evening 8 pm wednesday draw declared 1st prize 1 crore bumper jackpot check full winners list LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (February 04, 2026): Dear SPARK Morning 1 PM Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (February 04, 2026)
Source : Nagaland Lottery Official Website

Background

[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results WEDNESDAY, 04-02-2026: 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Lottery Sambad Today: The DEAR SPARK Morning Lottery, DEAR REGAL Day, and DEAR DREAM Evening, formerly known as DEAR INDUS Morning, DEAR CUPID Day, and DEAR PELICAN Evening, respectively, take place every Tuesday as part of the state's seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket costs ₹6, and the draw is formally held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001, under government-approved supervision.

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorised daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).

Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.

After the DEAR SPARK Day 1PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.

Claiming A Prize - 3 Tips

If your ticket matches the winning numbers:

  1. Keep your original ticket safe.

  2. Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.

  3. Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.

(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR RISE Morning Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

12:21 PM (IST)  •  04 Feb 2026

Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today: WEDNESDAY (04.02.2026): Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today Result TODAY’S RESULT

Lottery Sambad Live Today 04.02.2026 Result
Lottery Name DEAR SPARK MORNING
Draw Code 21, 115, 119
Draw Name Dear Morning Sambad, Dear Evening Sambad, and Dear Night Sambad
First Prize Rs. 1 Crore
Result date 04th February 2026
Result Time 1PM, 6PM, and 8PM
Official Websites nagalandstatelotterysambad.com
Result Status Announced
12:03 PM (IST)  •  04 Feb 2026

Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today: WEDNESDAY (Feb 04, 2026) - Dear SPARK MORNING 1PM Draw DECLARED - Check Lucky Winners

Nagaland lottery sambad Dear SPARK Morning, 1pm lottery jackpot draw result announced. Scroll down and refresh the page for the latest Nagaland lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

Load More
Tags :
Nagaland State Lottery Lottery Sambad Nagaland State Lottery 1 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery 6 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery 8 PM Result Lottery Sambad Today Nagaland State Lottery Result Wednesday Lottery Sambad Results Lottery Sambad Today DECLARED Nagaland Lottery OUT Dear SPARK WEDNESDAY Morning Dear REGAL WEDNESDAY Day Dear DREAM WEDNESDAY Evening Nagaland State Lotteries Online
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘I Am Really Sorry’: Chilling Note Found After Minors' Suicide Over Korean Game Addiction In Ghaziabad
‘I Am Really Sorry’: Chilling Note Found After Minors' Suicide Over Korean Game Addiction
India
Mamata Banerjee Reaches SC Against SIR, May Become First Sitting CM To Argue Her Own Case
Mamata Banerjee Reaches SC Against SIR, May Become First Sitting CM To Argue Her Own Case
India
Jaishankar, Rubio Welcome India-US Trade, Hold Talks Over Energy, Defence, Critical Minerals
Jaishankar, Rubio Welcome India-US Trade, Hold Talks Over Energy, Defence, Critical Minerals
Cities
Objected Over Online Gaming, Three Minor Sisters Die After Jumping From Ninth Floor In Ghaziabad
Objected Over Online Gaming, Three Minor Sisters Die After Jumping From Ninth Floor In Ghaziabad
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Three Sisters Leap to Death from Ghaziabad High-Rise Due to Fatal Online Gaming Addiction
Exclusive News: India’s ICC T20 World Cup Trophy Ahead of 2026 Showdown vs Sri Lanka
Breaking News: Mamata Banerjee reaches Supreme Court, may argue SIR petition herself
Breaking Update: Mamata Banerjee Reaches Supreme Court Over SIR, May Argue Her Case
Breaking News: Mamata Banerjee Heads to Supreme Court Over West Bengal SIR Dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget