Meghalaya Coal Mine Blast Death Toll Rises To 27 As NDRF Recovers Two More Bodies

The death toll from the coal mine explosion in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district has climbed to 27 after search teams recovered two additional bodies, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official said on Saturday.

NDRF official HPS Kandari told ANI that two remains were retrieved during ongoing search and rescue operations at the site, where several labourers are still feared trapped underground.

NDRF Details Recovery Timeline

“As per the information of the district administration, 18 bodies were recovered on February 5, four bodies were recovered on February 6 and two bodies were recovered on Saturday. Three NDRF teams are engaged in the ongoing search and rescue operations,” Kandari said.

Efforts are continuing to trace the remaining missing workers, officials added.

Detentions And Ongoing Investigation

Earlier on Friday, Meghalaya Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said two individuals had been detained as part of the investigation into the incident.

Authorities said the exact cause of the explosion and the identities of the victims are still being ascertained.

President, PM Express Grief; Relief Announced

President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, calling it heart-wrenching.

“It is painful to hear about the loss of lives of workers in an unfortunate accident in the East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the early recovery of the injured,” the President said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex-gratia assistance from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

“Pained by the mishap in East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest,” the Prime Minister said on X.

Under the relief package, the families of the deceased will receive ₹2 lakh each, while those injured will be given ₹50,000.

Illegal Mining Angle Under Scrutiny

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said a detailed investigation had been ordered into the blast, which occurred at an alleged unauthorised coal mine in the Thangskai area of East Jaintia Hills.

He said accountability would be fixed and strict legal action would follow against those responsible.

Police said several people remain missing.

A suo motu FIR has been registered at Khliehriat police station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, and the Explosive Substances Act.

Judicial Oversight Confirms Illegal Activity

Justice (retd) BP Katakey, who is overseeing compliance in mining-related matters, visited Thangskai and confirmed that illegal mining was being carried out on a large scale in the area.