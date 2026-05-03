Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesNortheastLIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (May 3, 2026): Dear WISH Morning 1PM Sunday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 74J 00246

LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (May 3, 2026): Dear WISH Morning 1PM Sunday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 74J 00246

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Sunday (May 3, 2026): Dear WISH Morning 1PM, Dear EMPIRE Day 6PM, Dear MAGIC Evening 8PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM. 1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 03 May 2026 01:16 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
live updates nagaland lottery sambad today out may 3 2026 dear wish morning 1 pm dear empire day 6 pm dear magic evening 8 pm sunday draw declared 1st prize 1 crore bumper jackpot check full winners list LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (May 3, 2026): Dear WISH Morning 1PM Sunday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 74J 00246
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Sunday Bumper Result DECLARED! Dear Wish Morning 1PM, Dear Empire Day 6PM, and Dear Magic Evening 8PM Lucky Draw live updates for May 3, 2026. Check winning numbers, jackpot results, and prize winners details instantly.
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (May 3, 2026): Dear WISH Morning 1 PM Sunday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE)

Lottery Sambad Today (May 3, 2026): The DEAR WISH Morning Lottery, DEAR EMPIRE Day, and DEAR MAGIC Evening, previously known as DEAR YAMUNA Morning, DEAR VIXEN Day and DEAR TOUCAN Evening respectively are conducted every Friday as part of the state’s seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket is priced at ₹6, and the draw is officially held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001, under government-authorised supervision.

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorised daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 08:10 PM IST).

Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.

After the Dear WISH Morning 1 PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.

Claiming A Prize - 3 Tips

If your ticket matches the winning numbers:

  1. Keep your original ticket safe.

  2. Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.

  3. Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.

(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest Dear WISH Morning 1 PM Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

13:16 PM (IST)  •  03 May 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today: Dear WISH Morning 1PM Sunday Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 74J 00246


12:56 PM (IST)  •  03 May 2026

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Sunday: Who Is The Organizer?

The official organizer of the Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad is Government of Nagaland (Department of Finance, Nagaland State Lotteries). The Nagaland State Government is the sole legal authority that organizes, controls, and regulates all Nagaland lottery draws. The lottery is conducted through the Nagaland State Lotteries, which functions under the Finance Department of the state.

Load More
Tags :
Nagaland Lottery Nagaland State Lottery Nagaland State Lottery 1 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery 6 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery Result Sunday Lottery Result Today Jackpot Result Today Dear Lottery Dear Lottery Result Today Dear Lottery Result Today 8pm Dear Lottery Result Today 1pm Dear Lottery Result Today 6pm Day Lottery Results Dear Empire Nagaland Lottery Result 03-05-2026 Lottery Sambad 03-05-2026 Dear Lottery 03-05-2026
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Northeast
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (May 3, 2026): Dear WISH Morning 1PM Sunday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 74J 00246
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (May 3, 2026): Dear WISH Morning 1PM Sunday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 74J 00246
Northeast
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (02.05.2026): DEAR LUCKY Evening 8PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 54A 74015
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (02.05.2026): DEAR LUCKY Evening 8PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 54A 74015
Northeast
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (May 01, 2026): Dear HORIZON Evening 8PM FRIDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 94E 17053
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (May 01, 2026): Dear HORIZON Evening 8PM FRIDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 94E 17053
Northeast
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (April 30, 2026): DEAR FAME EVENING 8PM THURSDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 86C 07171
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (April 30, 2026): DEAR FAME EVENING 8PM THURSDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 86C 07171
Advertisement

Videos

Kolkata: TMC Alleges Security Breach Outside Strong Room at Sheikhawat Memorial School
War update: Iran Sends 14-Point Peace Proposal to End Middle East Conflict
Election: Political Turmoil in Falta as Election Commission Orders Fresh Voting
Tamilnadu Politics: Mumbai Betting Market Predicts DMK Comeback in Tamil Nadu
Assam politics: Mumbai Betting Market Predicts Big Win for Himanta Biswa Sarma in Assam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget