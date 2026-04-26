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HomeStatesNortheastLIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (April 26, 2026): Dear WISH Morning 1PM Sunday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (April 26, 2026): Dear WISH Morning 1PM Sunday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Sunday (April 26, 2026): Dear WISH Morning 1PM, Dear EMPIRE Day 6PM, Dear MAGIC Evening 8PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM. 1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 11:41 AM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
live updates nagaland lottery sambad today out April 26 2026 dear wish morning 1 pm dear empire day 6 pm dear magic evening 8 pm sunday draw declared 1st prize 1 crore bumper jackpot check full winners list LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (April 26, 2026): Dear WISH Morning 1PM Sunday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (April 26, 2026)
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (April 26, 2026): Dear WISH Morning 1 PM Sunday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE)

Lottery Sambad Today (April 26, 2026): The DEAR WISH Morning Lottery, DEAR EMPIRE Day, and DEAR MAGIC Evening, previously known as DEAR YAMUNA Morning, DEAR VIXEN Day and DEAR TOUCAN Evening respectively are conducted every Friday as part of the state’s seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket is priced at ₹6, and the draw is officially held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001, under government-authorised supervision.

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorised daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 08:10 PM IST).

Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.

After the Dear WISH Morning 1 PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.

Claiming A Prize - 3 Tips

If your ticket matches the winning numbers:

  1. Keep your original ticket safe.

  2. Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.

  3. Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.

(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest Dear WISH Morning 1 PM Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

11:41 AM (IST)  •  26 Apr 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Sunday: Draw Names and Timings

1. Dear Morning Lottery

  • Draw Time: 1:00 PM

  • Old Name: Dear Yamuna

  • New Name: Dear Wish

  • Top Prize: ₹1 Crore (varies by scheme)

2. Dear Day Lottery

  • Draw Time: 6:00 PM

  • Old Name: Dear Vixen

  • New Name: Dear Empire

  • Top Prize: ₹1 Crore (varies by scheme)

3. Dear Evening Lottery

  • Draw Time: 8:00 PM

  • Old Name: Dear Toucan

  • New Name: Dear Magic

  • Top Prize: ₹1 Crore (varies by scheme)

11:41 AM (IST)  •  26 Apr 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Sunday: Draw Names and Timings

1. Dear Morning Lottery

  • Draw Time: 1:00 PM

  • Old Name: Dear Yamuna

  • New Name: Dear Wish

  • Top Prize: ₹1 Crore (varies by scheme)

2. Dear Day Lottery

  • Draw Time: 6:00 PM

  • Old Name: Dear Vixen

  • New Name: Dear Empire

  • Top Prize: ₹1 Crore (varies by scheme)

3. Dear Evening Lottery

  • Draw Time: 8:00 PM

  • Old Name: Dear Toucan

  • New Name: Dear Magic

  • Top Prize: ₹1 Crore (varies by scheme)

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Tags :
Nagaland Lottery Nagaland State Lottery Nagaland State Lottery 1 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery 6 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery Result Sunday Lottery Result Today Jackpot Result Today Dear Lottery Dear Lottery Result Today Dear Lottery Result Today 8pm Dear Lottery Result Today 1pm Dear Lottery Result Today 6pm Day Lottery Results Dear Empire Nagaland Lottery Result 26-04-2026 Lottery Sambad 26-04-2026 Dear Lottery 26-04-2026
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