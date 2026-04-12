Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026TS Inter Results 2025NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesNortheastLIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (April 12, 2026): Dear WISH Morning 1PM Sunday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (April 12, 2026): Dear WISH Morning 1PM Sunday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Sunday (April 12, 2026): Dear WISH Morning 1PM, Dear EMPIRE Day 6PM, Dear MAGIC Evening 8PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM. 1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 12:30 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
live updates nagaland lottery sambad today out April 12 2026 dear wish morning 1 pm dear empire day 6 pm dear magic evening 8 pm sunday draw declared 1st prize 1 crore bumper jackpot check full winners list LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (April 12, 2026): Dear WISH Morning 1PM Sunday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (April 12, 2026)
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (April 12, 2026): Dear WISH Morning 1 PM Sunday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE)

Lottery Sambad Today (April 12, 2026): The DEAR WISH Morning Lottery, DEAR EMPIRE Day, and DEAR MAGIC Evening, previously known as DEAR YAMUNA Morning, DEAR VIXEN Day and DEAR TOUCAN Evening respectively are conducted every Friday as part of the state’s seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket is priced at ₹6, and the draw is officially held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001, under government-authorised supervision.

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorised daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw

6:00 PM – Day draw

22:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 08:10 PM IST).

Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.

After the Dear WISH Morning 1 PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.

Claiming A Prize - 3 Tips

If your ticket matches the winning numbers:

  1. Keep your original ticket safe.

  2. Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.

  3. Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.

(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest Dear WISH Morning 1 PM Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

12:30 PM (IST)  •  12 Apr 2026

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Sunday: Legal in India?

Lotteries are permitted in thirteen Indian states: Nagaland, Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim. West Bengal has won the most Lottery Sambad prizes because it has more players than any other Indian state.chat

12:13 PM (IST)  •  12 Apr 2026

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Sunday: Where And How To Buy Tickets?

Authorized Local Sellers

  • Licensed ticket agents / vendors — This is the most common way to buy Nagaland lottery tickets.
  • They sell paper tickets for the daily draws (Dear Morning, Dear Day, Dear Evening).
  • Authorized sellers are officially recognized by the Nagaland State Lotteries department.
  • Tickets are typically priced around ₹6 for the regular Dear Daily draw. 

Where you’ll find them:

  • Local lottery shops/stalls
  • Markets and street vendors in cities and towns
  • Retailers in Nagaland state and in other Indian states where lottery sales are legal
Load More
Tags :
Nagaland Lottery Nagaland State Lottery Nagaland State Lottery 1 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery 6 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery Result Sunday Lottery Result Today Jackpot Result Today Dear Lottery Dear Lottery Result Today Dear Lottery Result Today 8pm Dear Lottery Result Today 1pm Dear Lottery Result Today 6pm Day Lottery Results Dear Empire Nagaland Lottery Result 12-04-2026 Lottery Sambad 12-04-2026 Dear Lottery 12-04-2026
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Northeast
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (April 12, 2026): Dear WISH Morning 1PM Sunday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (April 12, 2026): Dear WISH Morning 1PM Sunday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
Northeast
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (April 11, 2026): Dear LUCKY Evening 8PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 59G 93116
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (April 11, 2026): Dear LUCKY Evening 8PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 59G 93116
Northeast
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (April 10, 2026): Dear HORIZON EVENING 8PM FRIDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 73G 01725
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (April 10, 2026): Dear HORIZON EVENING 8PM FRIDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 73G 01725
Northeast
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (April 9, 2026): DEAR FAME EVENING 8PM THURSDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 54A 48356
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (April 9, 2026): DEAR FAME EVENING 8PM THURSDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 54A 48356
Advertisement

Videos

War Update: US-Iran Islamabad Talks Collapse After 21 Hours of Negotiations
Middle East conflict: Islamabad Talks Collapse, JD Vance Returns to DC Without a Deal
Global crisis: Pakistan Urges Ceasefire Extension After Failed US–Iran Talks
Middle East conflict: Nuclear Dispute and Hidden Uranium Stockpile Key Reasons Behind US-Iran Talks Failure
Breaking News: Pakistan Defends Mediator Role Despite Failure of US-Iran Talks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | War, Welfare, And Ballot: How A Distant Conflict Is Rewriting India’s Electoral Playbook
Opinion
Embed widget