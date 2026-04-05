Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesNortheastLIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (April 05, 2026): Dear EMPIRE Day 6 PM Sunday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 93L 13371

LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (April 05, 2026): Dear EMPIRE Day 6 PM Sunday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 93L 13371

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Sunday (April 05, 2026): Dear WISH Morning 1PM, Dear EMPIRE Day 6PM, Dear MAGIC Evening 8PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM. 1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 06:25 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
live updates nagaland lottery sambad today out April 05 2026 dear wish morning 1 pm dear empire day 6 pm dear magic evening 8 pm sunday draw declared 1st prize 1 crore bumper jackpot check full winners list LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (April 05, 2026): Dear EMPIRE Day 6 PM Sunday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 93L 13371
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (April 05, 2026)
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (April 05, 2026): Dear WISH Morning 1 PM Sunday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE)

Lottery Sambad Today (April 05, 2026): The DEAR WISH Morning Lottery, DEAR EMPIRE Day, and DEAR MAGIC Evening, previously known as DEAR YAMUNA Morning, DEAR VIXEN Day and DEAR TOUCAN Evening respectively are conducted every Friday as part of the state’s seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket is priced at ₹6, and the draw is officially held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001, under government-authorised supervision.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (April 05, 2026): Dear EMPIRE Day 6 PM Sunday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 93L 13371

dear-lottery-sambad-6-pm-5-April-2026-winner-list

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Sunday Result Out: Dear WISH MORNING 1PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 47K 02359

dear-lottery-sambad-1-pm-5-April-2026-winner-list

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorised daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw

6:00 PM – Day draw

22:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 08:10 PM IST).

Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.

After the Dear WISH Morning 1 PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.

Claiming A Prize - 3 Tips

If your ticket matches the winning numbers:

  1. Keep your original ticket safe.

  2. Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.

  3. Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.

(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest Dear WISH Morning 1 PM Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

18:17 PM (IST)  •  05 Apr 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Sunday Result Out LIVE: Dear EMPIRE Day 6 PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 93L 13371

dear-lottery-sambad-6-pm-5-April-2026-winner-list

13:12 PM (IST)  •  05 Apr 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Sunday Result Out LIVE: Dear WISH MORNING 1PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 47K 02359

dear-lottery-sambad-1-pm-5-April-2026-winner-list

Load More
Tags :
Nagaland Lottery Nagaland State Lottery Nagaland State Lottery 1 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery 6 PM Result Lottery Result Today Jackpot Result Today Dear Lottery Dear Lottery Result Today Dear Lottery Result Today 8pm Dear Lottery Result Today 1pm Dear Lottery Result Today 6pm Day Lottery Results Dear Empire   Nagaland State Lottery     Nagaland State Lottery Result Sunday   Nagaland Lottery Result 05-04-2026   Lottery Sambad 05-04-2026   Dear Lottery 05-04-2026
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Northeast
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (April 05, 2026): Dear EMPIRE Day 6 PM Sunday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 93L 13371
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (April 05, 2026): Dear EMPIRE Day 6 PM Sunday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 93L 13371
Northeast
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (April 04, 2026): Dear LUCKY Evening 8 PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 62B 11950
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (April 04, 2026): Dear LUCKY Evening 8 PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 62B 11950
Northeast
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (April 3, 2026): Dear HORIZON EVENING 8PM FRIDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 89D 33276
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (April 3, 2026): Dear HORIZON EVENING 8PM FRIDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 89D 33276
Northeast
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (April 2, 2026): DEAR FAME EVENING 8PM THURSDAY Lucky Draw (1 CRORE) DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No.62H 04985
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (April 2, 2026): DEAR FAME EVENING 8PM THURSDAY Lucky Draw (1 CRORE) DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No.62H 04985
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East conflict: Oil Prices Surge Amid War as Iran Hits Haifa, US Deploys B-1B Bombers
Breaking News: Israel Strikes Hezbollah Targets as Iran Rejects Ceasefire, War Intensifies
Breaking News: US “Mission Impossible” in Iran Amid Drone Clash and Missile Escalation
High-Risk Operation: US “Mission Impossible” Rescue: Downed F-15 Pilot Saved from Iran
Assam Elections: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi, Amit Shah, and Assam CM in Fiery Election Speech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Is Raghav Chadha Joining PM Modi's Party? Decoding The Growing Rift With Kejriwal
Opinion
Embed widget