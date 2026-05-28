[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results Thursday, 28 May 2026: Full Winners List, Draw Timings & Prize Details

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today (28.05.2026): The much-awaited DEAR STAR Morning Lottery, DEAR SUPREME Day Lottery, and DEAR FAME Evening Lottery draws are being conducted today under the official Nagaland State Lottery system. Earlier known as DEAR MAHANADI Morning, DEAR DANCER Day, and DEAR SANDPIPER Evening, these weekly lottery draws are organized every Thursday under government-authorised supervision.

Each Nagaland lottery ticket is priced at just ₹6, while the official draw venue remains P.R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Draw Timings Today

The Nagaland State Lottery conducts three daily draws every Thursday:

1:00 PM IST – Morning Draw

6:00 PM IST – Day Draw

8:00 PM IST – Evening Draw

Lottery results are generally published shortly after the draw timings, usually around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM, and 8:10 PM IST.

About Nagaland Lottery Sambad

Nagaland Lottery Sambad is among India’s most popular government-approved lottery systems. Operated under the supervision of the Government of Nagaland, the lottery has gained nationwide trust for its transparency, fairness, and regular draw schedules. Millions of participants across India follow the daily and weekly results through newspapers, online portals, and official lottery channels.

History of Nagaland State Lottery

The Nagaland State Lottery was launched to create a regulated and legal lottery framework while also generating revenue for state development activities. Over time, the lottery became highly popular due to its transparent operations and consistent prize distribution system.

The term “Lottery Sambad” became widely recognised as lottery results started being regularly published through digital media platforms and regional publications.

Nationwide Popularity

Unlike many regional lottery systems, Nagaland Lottery Sambad enjoys strong popularity across India. With easy ticket availability and instant online access to live results, the lottery continues to expand its reach through modern digital platforms while maintaining its traditional structure.

Stay connected to this live blog for the latest DEAR STAR MORNING 1PM Nagaland Lottery Result, complete winning numbers list, prize breakdown, and official verification updates from today’s draw.

(Disclaimer: ABP News does not promote or encourage lottery participation. Lottery games involve financial risk and may become addictive. Readers are advised to participate responsibly. This article is published only for informational and result-update purposes and should not be treated as financial or gaming advice.)