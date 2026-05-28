Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesNortheastLIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (May 28, 2026): DEAR STAR MORNING 1PM THURSDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Prize Winners

LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (May 28, 2026): DEAR STAR MORNING 1PM THURSDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Prize Winners

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Thursday, 28 May 2026 LIVE: Dear Lottery Results to Be Declared Today; Check Winning Numbers, Full Winners List & 1st Prize of ₹1 Crore

By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 28 May 2026 12:20 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
live updates nagaland lottery sambad today out 28 May 2026 dear star morning 1 pm dear supreme day 6 pm dear fame evening 8 pm thursday draw declared 1st prize 1 crore bumper jackpot check full winners list LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (May 28, 2026): DEAR STAR MORNING 1PM THURSDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Prize Winners
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Thursday Result LIVE: Dear STAR Morning 1PM, Dear SUPREME Day 6PM & Dear FAME Evening 8PM Lucky Draw Results Declared Today | Check Winning Numbers & ₹1 Crore First Prize Updates
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results Thursday, 28 May 2026: Full Winners List, Draw Timings & Prize Details

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today (28.05.2026): The much-awaited DEAR STAR Morning Lottery, DEAR SUPREME Day Lottery, and DEAR FAME Evening Lottery draws are being conducted today under the official Nagaland State Lottery system. Earlier known as DEAR MAHANADI Morning, DEAR DANCER Day, and DEAR SANDPIPER Evening, these weekly lottery draws are organized every Thursday under government-authorised supervision.

Each Nagaland lottery ticket is priced at just ₹6, while the official draw venue remains P.R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Draw Timings Today

The Nagaland State Lottery conducts three daily draws every Thursday:

  • 1:00 PM IST – Morning Draw

  • 6:00 PM IST – Day Draw

  • 8:00 PM IST – Evening Draw

Lottery results are generally published shortly after the draw timings, usually around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM, and 8:10 PM IST.

About Nagaland Lottery Sambad

Nagaland Lottery Sambad is among India’s most popular government-approved lottery systems. Operated under the supervision of the Government of Nagaland, the lottery has gained nationwide trust for its transparency, fairness, and regular draw schedules. Millions of participants across India follow the daily and weekly results through newspapers, online portals, and official lottery channels.

History of Nagaland State Lottery

The Nagaland State Lottery was launched to create a regulated and legal lottery framework while also generating revenue for state development activities. Over time, the lottery became highly popular due to its transparent operations and consistent prize distribution system.

The term “Lottery Sambad” became widely recognised as lottery results started being regularly published through digital media platforms and regional publications.

Nationwide Popularity

Unlike many regional lottery systems, Nagaland Lottery Sambad enjoys strong popularity across India. With easy ticket availability and instant online access to live results, the lottery continues to expand its reach through modern digital platforms while maintaining its traditional structure.

Stay connected to this live blog for the latest DEAR STAR MORNING 1PM Nagaland Lottery Result, complete winning numbers list, prize breakdown, and official verification updates from today’s draw.

(Disclaimer: ABP News does not promote or encourage lottery participation. Lottery games involve financial risk and may become addictive. Readers are advised to participate responsibly. This article is published only for informational and result-update purposes and should not be treated as financial or gaming advice.)

12:20 PM (IST)  •  28 May 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Thursday: Dear Star Morning 1PM Draw Declared - Check Winners

To be announced soon. Stay tuned to get the latest Nagaland Sambad live lottery result updates only on ABP LIVE.

12:20 PM (IST)  •  28 May 2026

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Thursday: Who Is The Organizer?

The official organizer of the Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad is Government of Nagaland (Department of Finance, Nagaland State Lotteries). The Nagaland State Government is the sole legal authority that organizes, controls, and regulates all Nagaland lottery draws. The lottery is conducted through the Nagaland State Lotteries, which functions under the Finance Department of the state.

Load More
Tags :
Lottery Sambad Result Lottery Sambad Lottery Sambad Today Dear Lottery Sambad Nagaland Lottery Live Nagaland Lottery Sambad Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Star Thursday Result Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Supreme Thursday Result Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Fame Thursday Result Nagaland Lottery Sambad Live Result Thursday Lottery Sambad 6PM Today Lottery Sambad 8PM Today Lottery Sambad 1PM Today Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today 28 May 2026
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Northeast
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (May 28, 2026): DEAR STAR MORNING 1PM THURSDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Prize Winners
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (May 28, 2026): DEAR STAR MORNING 1PM THURSDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Prize Winners
Northeast
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (May 27, 2026): Dear DREAM EVENING 8PM WEDNESDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 78D 66880
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (May 27, 2026): Dear DREAM EVENING 8PM WEDNESDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 78D 66880
Northeast
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result (May 26, 2026): Dear DESTINY EVENING 8PM TUESDAY Lucky Draw OUT (1 CRORE) - 1ST Prizer Ticket No. 36B 89126
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result (May 26, 2026): Dear DESTINY EVENING 8PM TUESDAY Lucky Draw OUT (1 CRORE) - 1ST Prizer Ticket No. 36B 89126
Northeast
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (May 25, 2026): Dear CLOVER EVENING 8PM MONDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1ST Prize Ticket No. 45H 49650
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (May 25, 2026): Dear CLOVER EVENING 8PM MONDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1ST Prize Ticket No. 45H 49650
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING NEWS: BJP Reshuffles State Leadership, New Presidents Appointed in Four States
BREAKING: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Lebanon’s Tyre, Heavy Destruction Reported Amid Ceasefire Uncertainty
BREAKING NEWS: Iran-US tensions escalate with Bandar Abbas blasts and Hormuz drone attack claims
BREAKING NEWS: CBI Reaches Giribala Singh Residence After High Court Rejects Bail in Twisha death case
BREAKING NEWS: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Announces Resignation Amid Leadership Transition Buzz
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget