LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (May 28, 2026): DEAR STAR MORNING 1PM THURSDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Prize Winners
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Thursday, 28 May 2026 LIVE: Dear Lottery Results to Be Declared Today; Check Winning Numbers, Full Winners List & 1st Prize of ₹1 Crore
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[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results Thursday, 28 May 2026: Full Winners List, Draw Timings & Prize Details
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today (28.05.2026): The much-awaited DEAR STAR Morning Lottery, DEAR SUPREME Day Lottery, and DEAR FAME Evening Lottery draws are being conducted today under the official Nagaland State Lottery system. Earlier known as DEAR MAHANADI Morning, DEAR DANCER Day, and DEAR SANDPIPER Evening, these weekly lottery draws are organized every Thursday under government-authorised supervision.
Each Nagaland lottery ticket is priced at just ₹6, while the official draw venue remains P.R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Draw Timings Today
The Nagaland State Lottery conducts three daily draws every Thursday:
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1:00 PM IST – Morning Draw
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6:00 PM IST – Day Draw
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8:00 PM IST – Evening Draw
Lottery results are generally published shortly after the draw timings, usually around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM, and 8:10 PM IST.
About Nagaland Lottery Sambad
Nagaland Lottery Sambad is among India’s most popular government-approved lottery systems. Operated under the supervision of the Government of Nagaland, the lottery has gained nationwide trust for its transparency, fairness, and regular draw schedules. Millions of participants across India follow the daily and weekly results through newspapers, online portals, and official lottery channels.
History of Nagaland State Lottery
The Nagaland State Lottery was launched to create a regulated and legal lottery framework while also generating revenue for state development activities. Over time, the lottery became highly popular due to its transparent operations and consistent prize distribution system.
The term “Lottery Sambad” became widely recognised as lottery results started being regularly published through digital media platforms and regional publications.
Nationwide Popularity
Unlike many regional lottery systems, Nagaland Lottery Sambad enjoys strong popularity across India. With easy ticket availability and instant online access to live results, the lottery continues to expand its reach through modern digital platforms while maintaining its traditional structure.
Stay connected to this live blog for the latest DEAR STAR MORNING 1PM Nagaland Lottery Result, complete winning numbers list, prize breakdown, and official verification updates from today’s draw.
(Disclaimer: ABP News does not promote or encourage lottery participation. Lottery games involve financial risk and may become addictive. Readers are advised to participate responsibly. This article is published only for informational and result-update purposes and should not be treated as financial or gaming advice.)
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Thursday: Dear Star Morning 1PM Draw Declared - Check Winners
To be announced soon. Stay tuned to get the latest Nagaland Sambad live lottery result updates only on ABP LIVE.
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Thursday: Who Is The Organizer?
The official organizer of the Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad is Government of Nagaland (Department of Finance, Nagaland State Lotteries). The Nagaland State Government is the sole legal authority that organizes, controls, and regulates all Nagaland lottery draws. The lottery is conducted through the Nagaland State Lotteries, which functions under the Finance Department of the state.