LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (May 27, 2026): Dear SPARK MORNING 1PM WEDNESDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Prize Winners
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today (27 May 2026): Check Dear Spark 1PM, Dear Regal 6PM, and Dear Dream 8PM winning numbers, winner list, and live updates.
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[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results Wednesday, May 27, 2026: Complete Winners List
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Wednesday Results (27-05-2026): Lottery enthusiasts across India are eagerly awaiting today’s Dear SPARK Morning 1 PM, Dear REGAL Day 6 PM, and Dear DREAM Evening 8 PM draws, conducted under official supervision in Kohima, Nagaland. With each ticket priced at just ₹6 and a top prize of ₹1 Crore, the Nagaland State Lottery continues to attract thousands of participants every day.
Declared Results
Dear SPARK Morning 1 PM Draw
1st Prize (₹1 Crore): Result Awaited
Dear REGAL Day 6 PM Draw
1st Prize (₹1 Crore): Result Awaited
Dear DREAM Evening 8 PM Draw
1st Prize (₹1 Crore): Result Awaited
The Nagaland Lottery Sambad is among India’s most popular government-authorized lottery programs. It is widely recognized for its transparent draw system, regular prize distribution, and timely publication of results. Every day, players from different states purchase tickets hoping to win substantial cash prizes and other rewards.
The lottery operates through three scheduled draws daily:
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1:00 PM – Dear SPARK Morning Draw
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6:00 PM – Dear REGAL Day Draw
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8:00 PM – Dear DREAM Evening Draw
Participants are advised to carefully match their ticket numbers with the officially released result sheets. Prize claims should only be processed after verifying the winning numbers through authorized sources and following the official claim procedures prescribed by the lottery authorities.
Apart from the bumper ₹1 Crore First Prize, the lottery typically includes several additional prize categories, offering winners multiple opportunities to receive cash rewards. Once announced, the complete winning numbers and prize distribution details will be published for public verification.
Stay connected for the latest updates on the Dear SPARK Morning 1 PM Result, including the winning ticket number, full winners list, prize breakdown, and ticket verification information. We will also provide live updates for the Dear REGAL Day 6 PM and Dear DREAM Evening 8 PM draws as soon as the official results are declared.
Keep checking this page for the latest Nagaland Lottery Sambad Results Today, winning numbers, draw updates, and official result announcements for Wednesday, May 27, 2026.
[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Wednesday: History, Importance And Significance
The Nagaland State Lottery is one of the most well-known and trusted government-authorized lottery systems in India. Managed under the strict supervision of the Government of Nagaland, it has played an important role in generating state revenue while offering people a legal and transparent form of lottery participation. Over time, the Nagaland Lottery has gained nationwide popularity and become a familiar name through Lottery Sambad publications.