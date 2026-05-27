[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results Wednesday, May 27, 2026: Complete Winners List

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Wednesday Results (27-05-2026): Lottery enthusiasts across India are eagerly awaiting today’s Dear SPARK Morning 1 PM, Dear REGAL Day 6 PM, and Dear DREAM Evening 8 PM draws, conducted under official supervision in Kohima, Nagaland. With each ticket priced at just ₹6 and a top prize of ₹1 Crore, the Nagaland State Lottery continues to attract thousands of participants every day.

Declared Results

Dear SPARK Morning 1 PM Draw

1st Prize (₹1 Crore): Result Awaited

Dear REGAL Day 6 PM Draw

1st Prize (₹1 Crore): Result Awaited

Dear DREAM Evening 8 PM Draw

1st Prize (₹1 Crore): Result Awaited

The Nagaland Lottery Sambad is among India’s most popular government-authorized lottery programs. It is widely recognized for its transparent draw system, regular prize distribution, and timely publication of results. Every day, players from different states purchase tickets hoping to win substantial cash prizes and other rewards.

The lottery operates through three scheduled draws daily:

1:00 PM – Dear SPARK Morning Draw

6:00 PM – Dear REGAL Day Draw

8:00 PM – Dear DREAM Evening Draw

Participants are advised to carefully match their ticket numbers with the officially released result sheets. Prize claims should only be processed after verifying the winning numbers through authorized sources and following the official claim procedures prescribed by the lottery authorities.

Apart from the bumper ₹1 Crore First Prize, the lottery typically includes several additional prize categories, offering winners multiple opportunities to receive cash rewards. Once announced, the complete winning numbers and prize distribution details will be published for public verification.

Stay connected for the latest updates on the Dear SPARK Morning 1 PM Result, including the winning ticket number, full winners list, prize breakdown, and ticket verification information. We will also provide live updates for the Dear REGAL Day 6 PM and Dear DREAM Evening 8 PM draws as soon as the official results are declared.

Keep checking this page for the latest Nagaland Lottery Sambad Results Today, winning numbers, draw updates, and official result announcements for Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]