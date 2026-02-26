Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesNortheastLIVE | Nagaland Lottery SAMBAD Today (26.02.2026): DEAR STAR MORNING 1PM THURSDAY Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery SAMBAD Today (26.02.2026): DEAR STAR MORNING 1PM THURSDAY Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Thursday, Feb 26, 2026: Dear STAR Morning 1PM, Dear SUPREME Day 6PM, Dear FAME Evening 8 PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM. 1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 12:32 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
live updates nagaland lottery sambad today out 26 february 2026 dear star morning 1 pm dear supreme day 6 pm dear fame evening 8 pm thursday draw declared 1st prize 1 crore bumper jackpot check full winners list LIVE | Nagaland Lottery SAMBAD Today (26.02.2026): DEAR STAR MORNING 1PM THURSDAY Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Thursday (Feb 26, 2026): Dear Star Morning, Dear Supreme Day, Dear Fame Evening Draw DECLARED - Check winners
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results THURSDAY, 26-02-2026: Complete Winners List

Lottery Sambad Today (26.02.2026): The DEAR STAR Morning Lottery, DEAR SUPREME Day, and DEAR FAME Evening, previously known as DEAR MAHANADI Morning, DEAR DANCER Day and DEAR SANDPIPER Evening respectively are conducted every Thursday as part of the state’s seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket is priced at ₹6, and the draw is officially held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001, under government-authorised supervision.

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorized daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).

Nagaland Lottery Sambad is one of the most popular and widely followed state lottery systems in India. Operated under the Government of Nagaland, it has earned a strong reputation for transparency, regularity, and credibility. Over the years, Nagaland Lottery Sambad has become a trusted source of hope and excitement for millions of people across the country.

History of Nagaland Lottery Sambad

The Nagaland State Lottery was introduced to generate revenue for the state while providing a legal and organized lottery system for the public. With strict government supervision, the lottery system gradually expanded and gained nationwide recognition. The term “Lottery Sambad” became popular because of its regular publication of lottery results through newspapers, online platforms, and official channels.

Daily Draws and Popular Lottery Series

Nagaland Lottery Sambad is known for its multiple daily draws, making it unique among Indian state lotteries. Popular series such as Dear Morning, Dear Day, Dear Evening, Dear Night, Dear Spark, Dear Regal, and Dear Dream attract large participation. These frequent draws ensure continuous engagement and excitement for lottery buyers.

Transparency and Fair Play

One of the biggest strengths of Nagaland Lottery Sambad is its transparency. All draws are conducted under official supervision using clearly defined procedures. Results are promptly published, allowing participants to verify winning numbers easily. This openness has helped build strong public trust over the years.

Economic and Social Importance

Nagaland Lottery Sambad contributes significantly to the state’s revenue, supporting various development and welfare activities. At the same time, it provides income opportunities for thousands of lottery agents and sellers across India. For many participants, the lottery represents a chance to improve their financial condition responsibly.

Popularity Across India

Unlike many regional lotteries, Nagaland Lottery Sambad enjoys nationwide popularity. With easy availability of tickets and instant access to results through digital platforms, it has successfully adapted to modern technology while maintaining its traditional structure.

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR STAR MORNING 1PM Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

12:32 PM (IST)  •  26 Feb 2026

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Thursday: What If Prize Money is Less Than 10,000?

If your winning amount is ₹10,000 or less, the process is quick and simple:

Claim Directly from Authorized Seller / Agent

You do not need to go to the State Lotteries office.

Your winning amount can usually be paid on the spot by the authorized lottery agent, seller, or distributor who sold you the ticket.

They are permitted by the Nagaland State Government to make this payment on behalf of the government.

The government empowers local sellers and distributors to pay small prizes (≤ ₹10,000) directly to players, so winners don’t have to visit the official lottery office or fill complex forms.

This makes claiming faster and more convenient.

12:30 PM (IST)  •  26 Feb 2026

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Thursday: What If Prize Money is More Than 10,000?

If your total prize from the lottery exceeds ₹10,000 in a financial year, Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) must be applied before you receive the payout.

Lottery winnings above ₹10,000 are taxable under Section 194B of the Income-tax Act.

TDS is usually deducted at a flat rate of 30% plus cess and surcharge before you get the prize amount.

This tax is taken by the lottery authority (Nagaland govt) before payment.

 That means if you win more than ₹10,000, you won’t get the full amount instantly, a part will be withheld as tax first.

Load More
Tags :
Lottery Sambad Result Lottery Sambad Lottery Sambad Today Dear Lottery Sambad Nagaland Lottery Sambad Lottery Sambad 1pm Today Lottery Sambad 6pm Today Lottery Sambad 8pm Today Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Star Thursday Result Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Supreme Thursday Result Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Fame Thursday Result Nagaland Lottery Sambad Live Result Thursday Nagalandlotterylive Thursday Result Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today 26 February 2026
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Northeast
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery SAMBAD Today (26.02.2026): DEAR STAR MORNING 1PM THURSDAY Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery SAMBAD Today (26.02.2026): DEAR STAR MORNING 1PM THURSDAY Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details
Northeast
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (25.02.2026): Dear DREAM EVENING WEDNESDAY 8PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 51D 03632
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (25.02.2026): Dear DREAM EVENING WEDNESDAY 8PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 51D 03632
Northeast
Himanta Biswa Sharma Signals Major Candidate Shake-Up, Hints At 40 New BJP Faces In Assam Polls
Himanta Biswa Sharma Signals Major Candidate Shake-Up, Hints At 40 New BJP Faces In Assam Polls
Northeast
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (24.02.2026): Dear DESTINY EVENING TUESDAY 8PM Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 36E 93598
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (24.02.2026): Dear DESTINY EVENING TUESDAY 8PM Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 36E 93598
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING NEWS: Hearing on Shankaracharya’s Anticipatory Bail Scheduled Amid Abuse Allegations
Breaking News: Amit Shah Vows to Clear Seemanchal of Illegal Immigrants, Highlights Govt Welfare
ALERT: Jaipur Clashes Leave Youths Injured in Sword and Stick Attack, Suspects Arrested
EXCLUSIVE: SC Flags NCERT Over Judicial Chapter, “Apology Alone Not Enough”
Breaking News: Industrialist Anil Ambani Faces ED Questioning in Multi-Crore Financial Scam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget