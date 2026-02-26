LIVE | Nagaland Lottery SAMBAD Today (26.02.2026): DEAR STAR MORNING 1PM THURSDAY Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Thursday, Feb 26, 2026: Dear STAR Morning 1PM, Dear SUPREME Day 6PM, Dear FAME Evening 8 PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM. 1st Prize 1 CRORE
LIVE
Background
[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results THURSDAY, 26-02-2026: Complete Winners List
Lottery Sambad Today (26.02.2026): The DEAR STAR Morning Lottery, DEAR SUPREME Day, and DEAR FAME Evening, previously known as DEAR MAHANADI Morning, DEAR DANCER Day and DEAR SANDPIPER Evening respectively are conducted every Thursday as part of the state’s seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket is priced at ₹6, and the draw is officially held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001, under government-authorised supervision.
The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorized daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:
1:00 PM – Morning draw
6:00 PM – Day draw
8:00 PM – Evening draw
Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).
Nagaland Lottery Sambad is one of the most popular and widely followed state lottery systems in India. Operated under the Government of Nagaland, it has earned a strong reputation for transparency, regularity, and credibility. Over the years, Nagaland Lottery Sambad has become a trusted source of hope and excitement for millions of people across the country.
History of Nagaland Lottery Sambad
The Nagaland State Lottery was introduced to generate revenue for the state while providing a legal and organized lottery system for the public. With strict government supervision, the lottery system gradually expanded and gained nationwide recognition. The term “Lottery Sambad” became popular because of its regular publication of lottery results through newspapers, online platforms, and official channels.
Daily Draws and Popular Lottery Series
Nagaland Lottery Sambad is known for its multiple daily draws, making it unique among Indian state lotteries. Popular series such as Dear Morning, Dear Day, Dear Evening, Dear Night, Dear Spark, Dear Regal, and Dear Dream attract large participation. These frequent draws ensure continuous engagement and excitement for lottery buyers.
Transparency and Fair Play
One of the biggest strengths of Nagaland Lottery Sambad is its transparency. All draws are conducted under official supervision using clearly defined procedures. Results are promptly published, allowing participants to verify winning numbers easily. This openness has helped build strong public trust over the years.
Economic and Social Importance
Nagaland Lottery Sambad contributes significantly to the state’s revenue, supporting various development and welfare activities. At the same time, it provides income opportunities for thousands of lottery agents and sellers across India. For many participants, the lottery represents a chance to improve their financial condition responsibly.
Popularity Across India
Unlike many regional lotteries, Nagaland Lottery Sambad enjoys nationwide popularity. With easy availability of tickets and instant access to results through digital platforms, it has successfully adapted to modern technology while maintaining its traditional structure.
Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR STAR MORNING 1PM Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.
[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Thursday: What If Prize Money is Less Than 10,000?
If your winning amount is ₹10,000 or less, the process is quick and simple:
Claim Directly from Authorized Seller / Agent
You do not need to go to the State Lotteries office.
Your winning amount can usually be paid on the spot by the authorized lottery agent, seller, or distributor who sold you the ticket.
They are permitted by the Nagaland State Government to make this payment on behalf of the government.
The government empowers local sellers and distributors to pay small prizes (≤ ₹10,000) directly to players, so winners don’t have to visit the official lottery office or fill complex forms.
This makes claiming faster and more convenient.
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Thursday: What If Prize Money is More Than 10,000?
If your total prize from the lottery exceeds ₹10,000 in a financial year, Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) must be applied before you receive the payout.
Lottery winnings above ₹10,000 are taxable under Section 194B of the Income-tax Act.
TDS is usually deducted at a flat rate of 30% plus cess and surcharge before you get the prize amount.
This tax is taken by the lottery authority (Nagaland govt) before payment.
That means if you win more than ₹10,000, you won’t get the full amount instantly, a part will be withheld as tax first.