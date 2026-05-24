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HomeStatesNortheastLIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (May 24, 2026): Dear WISH Morning 1PM Sunday Draw Result (1CRORE) - Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (May 24, 2026): Dear WISH Morning 1PM Sunday Draw Result (1CRORE) - Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Sunday (May 24, 2026): Dear WISH Morning 1 PM, Dear EMPIRE Day 6 PM, Dear MAGIC Evening 8 PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6 PM, & 8 PM. 1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 24 May 2026 11:41 AM (IST)

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LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (May 24, 2026)
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (May 24, 2026): Dear WISH, Morning 1 PM Sunday Draw Result (1CRORE)

Lottery Sambad Today (May 24, 2026): The DEAR WISH Morning Lottery, DEAR EMPIRE Day, and DEAR MAGIC Evening, previously known as DEAR YAMUNA Morning, DEAR VIXEN Day, and DEAR TOUCAN Evening, respectively, are conducted every Friday as part of the state’s seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket is priced at ₹6, and the draw is officially held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001, under government-authorised supervision.

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorised daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (May 24, 2026): Dear WISH, Morning 1 PM Sunday Draw Result (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6 PM, & 8 PM

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM, & 08:10 PM IST).

Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.

After the Dear WISH Morning 1 PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.

Claiming A Prize - 3 Tips

If your ticket matches the winning numbers:

  1. Keep your original ticket safe.

  2. Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.

  3. Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.

(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest Dear WISH Morning 1 PM Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

11:41 AM (IST)  •  24 May 2026

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Sunday: Govt's Roles And Responsibilities

The Government of Nagaland plays the most critical role:

Authorization & Regulation

Issue licenses to authorized distributors

Ensure compliance with the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998

Conduct of Draws

11:32 AM (IST)  •  24 May 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today: Growth And Nationwide Recognition

Unlike many regional lotteries, the Nagaland Lottery expanded beyond state boundaries. Authorized agents across India helped distribute tickets, while online result platforms increased visibility. This nationwide presence transformed Nagaland Lottery into one of the most searched and followed lottery systems in the country.

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LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (May 24, 2026): Dear WISH Morning 1PM Sunday Draw Result (1CRORE) - Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
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