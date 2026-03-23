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HomeStatesNortheastLIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (March 23, 2026): Dear RISE MORNING 1PM MONDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Winners (Full List)

LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (March 23, 2026): Dear RISE MORNING 1PM MONDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Winners (Full List)

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Monday, March 23, 2026: Dear RISE Morning 1PM, Dear LEGEND Day 6PM, Dear CLOVER Evening 8PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM respectively.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 11:37 AM (IST)

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live updates nagaland lottery sambad today out 23 March 2026 dear rise morning 1 pm dear legend day 6 pm dear clover evening 8 pm monday draw declared 1st prize 1 crore bumper jackpot check full winners list LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (March 23, 2026): Dear RISE MORNING 1PM MONDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Winners (Full List)
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (March 23, 2026): Dear Rise Morning 1PM, Dear Legend Day 6PM, Dear CLOVER Evening 8 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Winners
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results MONDAY, 23-03-2026: Complete Winners List 

Lottery Sambad Today (March 23, 2026): The DEAR RISE Morning Lottery, DEAR LEGEND Day, and DEAR CLOVER Evening—formerly known as DEAR DWARKA Morning, DEAR BLITZEN Day, and DEAR FINCH Evening, respectively—take place every Monday as part of the state's seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket costs ₹6, and the draw is formally held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001, under government-approved supervision.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (March 23, 2026): Dear RISE MORNING 1PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (March 23, 2026): Dear LEGEND DAY Monday 6PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (March 23, 2026): Dear CLOVER EVENING Monday 8PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorized daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).

Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.

After the DEAR RISE MORNING 1PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.

Claiming a Prize - 3 Tips

If your ticket matches the winning numbers:

  1. Keep your original ticket safe.

  2. Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.

  3. Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.

(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR RISE MORNING 1PM Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

11:37 AM (IST)  •  23 Mar 2026

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Monday: Who Is The Organizer?

The official organizer of the Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad is Government of Nagaland (Department of Finance, Nagaland State Lotteries). The Nagaland State Government is the sole legal authority that organizes, controls, and regulates all Nagaland lottery draws. The lottery is conducted through the Nagaland State Lotteries, which functions under the Finance Department of the state.

11:36 AM (IST)  •  23 Mar 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Monday: Draw Names and Timings

1. Dear Morning Lottery

  • Draw Time: 1:00 PM

  • Old Name: Dear Dwarka

  • New Name: Dear Rise

  • Top Prize: ₹1 Crore (varies by scheme)

2. Dear Day Lottery

  • Draw Time: 6:00 PM

  • Old Name: Dear Blitzen

  • New Name: Dear Legend

  • Top Prize: ₹1 Crore (varies by scheme)

3. Dear Evening Lottery

  • Draw Time: 8:00 PM

  • Old Name: Dear Finch

  • New Name: Dear Clover

  • Top Prize: ₹1 Crore (varies by scheme)Nagaland Lottery Sambad Monday: Draw Names and TimingsNagaland Lottery Sambad Monday: Draw Names and Timings

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Nagaland Lottery Nagaland State Lottery Lottery Sambad Nagaland State Lottery Result Monday Nagaland State Lottery 1 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery 6 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery 8 PM Result Lottery Sambad Today Lottery Sambad Results Lottery Sambad Today DECLARED Dear Rise Monday Morning Dear Legend Monday Day Dear Clover Monday Evening Nagaland State Lotteries Online Nagaland Lottery Sambad March 23 Nagaland Lottery Sambad 23.03.2026
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